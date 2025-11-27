Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
AI & ML
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Edge Computing & IIoT
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products



Print this page printer friendly version

IP66 and IP67 Node & Hub enclosures

27 November 2025 Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products

In the world of connected devices, there is a simple truth: even the most advanced technology is useless if it cannot survive the real world. Rain, dust, vibration, UV - they do not care how smart your circuit board is. That is why CamdenBoss designed Node & Hub, a new family of enclosures that do not just protect electronics; they make installation simpler, neater, and smarter

Both are moulded from tough, fire-rated polycarbonate, sealed to IP66 and IP67, and tested to IK08 impact resistance. These are not just specs on a datasheet; they are peace of mind for anyone building something that lives outdoors or in an industrial space.

The Node is compact low-profile, clean-faced, and built for small smart devices and sensors. It hides its screws around the back, so the front stays uncluttered and ready for branding or interface design. The Hub, on the other hand, is its bigger sibling: deeper, more spacious, and ready for gateways, power systems, or DIN rail setups. It includes internal fixing points and removable screw covers to keep everything tidy and secure.

Both share a design philosophy: maximum usability, zero fuss. Mounting brackets that clip neatly into place. Brass inserts that hold firm, not once, but for the product’s lifetime. And internal layouts that make the most of every millimetre of space.

The idea behind Node & Hub is simple: enclosures should not be an afterthought. They are the backbone of every smart system protecting, mounting, and connecting the technology that makes the modern world tick.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 454 8053
Email: sales@vepac.co.za
www: www.vepac.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Vepac Electronics


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

AI-ready rugged spectrum analysis for the field
Vepac Electronics Test & Measurement
The HAROGIC PXR Series is a rugged, benchtop-grade spectrum analyser and an AI-ready open platform in a single portable instrument.

Read more...
Multichannel AWGs for GHz signal generation
Vepac Electronics Test & Measurement
Spectrum Instrumentation has introduced its new flagship Arbitrary Waveform Generators with a maximum of 6 channels at 10 GS/s or 12 channels at 5 GS/s output speed.

Read more...
Shock-resistant connector series
Vepac Electronics Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
ITT Cannon’s CA Bayonet connectors are a versatile and extremely reliable series with a proven ‘reverse bayonet’ coupling design that offers exceptional vibration protection.

Read more...
Multichannel digitisers
Vepac Electronics Test & Measurement
Spectrum Instrumentation has released new flagship digitisers with 12-bit resolution and a maximum of 6 channels at 10 GS/s or 12 channels at 5 GS/s acquisition speed.

Read more...
Wi-Fi 6 USB dongle
Vepac Electronics Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Edimax has introduced the EW-7611UXB, a cutting-edge 2-in-1 Wi-Fi 6 AX900 and Bluetooth 5.3 USB adapter designed specifically for integration into IIoT and AIoT devices.

Read more...
DC PSU: The cornerstone for efficient solar-storage systems
Vepac Electronics Power Electronics / Power Management
PV energy storage systems are evolving and DC power supplies, with their technical characteristics that are naturally compatible with new energy, have become a key carrier for improving system energy efficiency.

Read more...
Smart track busway for scalable power delivery
RS South Africa Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
The latest generation Legrand Data Center Track Busway system combines mechanical safety, smart diagnostics, material efficiency, and modular flexibility to provide a dependable platform for optimised power distribution.

Read more...
Cabinets for industrial applications
Vepac Electronics Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Verotec’s VERAK cabinets addresses the most stringent enclosure requirements providing both IP65 environmental protection and EMC screening.

Read more...
SIGLENT launches new 8 GHz DSO
Vepac Electronics Test & Measurement
SIGLENT has unveiled the enhanced SDS7000A/AP models, building on the success of its SDS7000A high-resolution digital oscilloscope series.

Read more...
Battery modules with lithium iron phosphate technology
Phoenix Contact Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
With its new lithium battery modules with IQ Technology, Phoenix Contact is expanding its portfolio with powerful energy storage solutions with a capacity of 284 Wh.

Read more...










While every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained herein, the publisher and its agents cannot be held responsible for any errors contained, or any loss incurred as a result. Articles published do not necessarily reflect the views of the publishers. The editor reserves the right to alter or cut copy. Articles submitted are deemed to have been cleared for publication. Advertisements and company contact details are published as provided by the advertiser. Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd cannot be held responsible for the accuracy or veracity of supplied material.

Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  SMART Security Solutions
»  SMART Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved