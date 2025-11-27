IP66 and IP67 Node & Hub enclosures

In the world of connected devices, there is a simple truth: even the most advanced technology is useless if it cannot survive the real world. Rain, dust, vibration, UV - they do not care how smart your circuit board is. That is why CamdenBoss designed Node & Hub, a new family of enclosures that do not just protect electronics; they make installation simpler, neater, and smarter
Both are moulded from tough, fire-rated polycarbonate, sealed to IP66 and IP67, and tested to IK08 impact resistance. These are not just specs on a datasheet; they are peace of mind for anyone building something that lives outdoors or in an industrial space.
The Node is compact low-profile, clean-faced, and built for small smart devices and sensors. It hides its screws around the back, so the front stays uncluttered and ready for branding or interface design. The Hub, on the other hand, is its bigger sibling: deeper, more spacious, and ready for gateways, power systems, or DIN rail setups. It includes internal fixing points and removable screw covers to keep everything tidy and secure.
Both share a design philosophy: maximum usability, zero fuss. Mounting brackets that clip neatly into place. Brass inserts that hold firm, not once, but for the product’s lifetime. And internal layouts that make the most of every millimetre of space.
The idea behind Node & Hub is simple: enclosures should not be an afterthought. They are the backbone of every smart system protecting, mounting, and connecting the technology that makes the modern world tick.
