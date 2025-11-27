Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
AI & ML
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Edge Computing & IIoT
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services



Print this page printer friendly version

Powering Africa’s manufacturing with future-ready infrastructure

27 November 2025 Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services

By Wojtek Piorko, managing director, Africa, Vertiv.

As Africa’s manufacturing sector accelerates its journey into the era of Industry 4.0, the benefits including reduced risk, leaner supply chains, and lower operational costs are becoming increasingly clear.

Manufacturers across the continent are beginning to embrace digitalisation, automation, and data intelligence. With the right critical digital infrastructure, they are poised to thrive in an increasingly dynamic market, and this is something that Vertiv is seeing firsthand. Across every sector, organisations face growing pressure to modernise and optimise operations to stay competitive, and manufacturing is no exception. Globally, the sector is advancing its digital maturity at pace.

According to the global professional services and advisory organisation, KPMG, 76% of manufacturers are ready to adopt new technologies, the highest proportion across eight different sectors surveyed by the organisation. These include financial services, technology, retail, pharmaceuticals, healthcare among others.

Are your manufacturing systems future-ready?

To make the most of this shift, manufacturers must evolve their data centre infrastructure to support more data-intensive workloads. This is especially true due to the explosion of data from sensors, machines, and supply chains, which amplifies the requirement for scalable, secure storage and real-time data processing.

The Manufacturing Leadership Council notes that digital transformation has been a game changer for manufacturing, with 60% of respondents in its ‘Smart Factories and Digital Production’ survey stating that they see digital transformation as something that is redefining the industry. The report advises that some 75% of manufacturers say they are at ‘midlevel’ digital maturity with 89% of those surveyed adding that they expect smart factory and production technology investments to either increase or remain unchanged for 2025.

However, despite this optimistic outlook, manufacturers continue to grapple with a number of roadblocks in their digitalisation journeys. Nearly half of those interviewed by the Manufacturing Leadership Council said that outdated legacy equipment was their biggest challenge, up from 39% in 2024. Workforce-related barriers were also cited as a growing issue, as was resistance to change.

Aligning technology and production environments

The convergence of OT and IT is reshaping the manufacturing floor. Infrastructure that supports technologies like machine learning, robotic process automation (RPA) and IoT sensors enables real-time insights, greater precision and more efficient production.

However, this transformation comes with increased demands for compute power and system reliability. Downtime is the enemy of productivity; especially in Africa, where power-related failures are a persistent threat in both urban and rural manufacturing hubs.

Unplanned outages can lead to costly delays, lost revenue, and reputational damage – yet many of these incidents are preventable with the right strategies in place. Regular equipment maintenance and resilient infrastructure solutions such as UPSs and BESSs can mitigate common causes of failure, including surges and electrical spikes.

Looking ahead: Digitalisation as a driver of transformation

Digitalisation is helping to reshape manufacturing by automating repetitive tasks, simplifying complex processes and improving visibility across operations. This shift not only boosts efficiency, but can also make manufacturing a more attractive career path.

Digital transformation is no longer a futuristic concept; it is an operational imperative. Success depends on investing in the infrastructure that supports it. For manufacturers across Africa, the opportunity to lead the next wave of industrial innovation is here.

Africa’s manufacturing potential is immense. However, infrastructure reliability is central to gaining value from it, and Vertiv is committed to supporting this growth with proven technologies, global expertise and local presence.

The organisation’s portfolio includes pre-configured, rapidly deployable solutions like Vertiv SmartCabinet and Vertiv SmartAisle , pre-engineered edge data centre solution designed to minimise time spent on planning, design, and site preparation; reduce deployment costs; and maximise energy efficiency. For core systems, Vertiv offers integrated power and cooling infrastructure, including Vertiv Liebert EXM2 UPS units, which deliver stable, efficient power in challenging conditions.

For more information visit www.vertiv.com




Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

How to upgrade from Vision3D to MYWizard
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Upgrade to MYWizard using Mycronic’s MYWizard Convert service package and move into AI-assisted programming without missing any libraries.

Read more...
Small dot ejector for next-generation jet printing
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Mycronic’s BA 01 small dot ejector delivers unmatched precision in solder paste jet printing for advanced PCB designs.

Read more...
Smart RFID labelling
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Brady’s ‘RFID Labels/Smart Labelling’ offering positions itself as a turnkey way to attach a digitally-enabled identity to physical assets.

Read more...
Generative AOI programming
MyKay Tronics Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Mycronic’s PCB Assembly Solution division has announced the launch of GenI, an industry first solution designed to liberate electronics manufacturers from the complexities of traditional Automated Optical Inspection programming.

Read more...
AI-based visual inspection system
ZETECH ONE Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
As industries embrace the era of smart automation, Siemens has introduced a groundbreaking innovation – the Inspekto AI-based visual inspection system.

Read more...
Transparent rigid PCBs launched on PCBWay
PCBWay Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
[Sponsored] PCBWay is thrilled to announce a highly anticipated new service - transparent rigid PCBs – a combination of technology and aesthetics.

Read more...
20 years of precision, progress and purpose – the Jemstech journey
Jemstech Editor's Choice Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Twenty years ago, Jemstech began as a small, determined venture built on technical excellence and trust. Today, it stands among South Africa’s leading electronic manufacturing service providers.

Read more...
An argument to redefine IPC class definitions for class 1, 2, & 3 electronics
MyKay Tronics Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
One of the most critical aspects of electronic assembly reliability is cleanliness. Contaminants left on a circuit board after the reflow process can lead to failures through mechanisms such as electrochemical migration or corrosion.

Read more...
Large platform stencil printer
Techmet Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
GKG’s large platform stencil printer, the P-Primo, is designed to meet customer’s ultra-large printing requirements by supporting board dimensions up to 850 x 610 mm.

Read more...
Press-fit component inspection
MyKay Tronics Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
In electronics manufacturing, optical inspection of press-fit components is crucial to ensure the quality, reliability, and performance of the final assembled product.

Read more...










While every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained herein, the publisher and its agents cannot be held responsible for any errors contained, or any loss incurred as a result. Articles published do not necessarily reflect the views of the publishers. The editor reserves the right to alter or cut copy. Articles submitted are deemed to have been cleared for publication. Advertisements and company contact details are published as provided by the advertiser. Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd cannot be held responsible for the accuracy or veracity of supplied material.

Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  SMART Security Solutions
»  SMART Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved