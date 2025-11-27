Pulsonix 14.0 advances design
27 November 2025
Design Automation
Pulsonix, the Electronic Design Automation (EDA) company delivering technology-leading PCB design solutions, has announced the launch of Pulsonix 14.0, its latest PCB design software platform. This update further strengthens simulation and brings significant enhancements in mechanical-electrical 3D integration, smarter comparison tools, and enhanced usability features – all designed to help Pulsonix reaffirm its commitment to providing engineers with high-performance tools to meet the demands of increasingly complex electronics systems.
Key enhancements in Pulsonix 14.0 include:
• PulsonixSim – Fully integrated ngspice-based simulator which allows designers to attach models, place stimuli and run mixed-mode SPICE analysis, including transient, AC, DC, Monte Carlo, noise, transfer functions, and more – all without leaving the design environment and utilising the same library used for design and PCB layout.
• 3D Flexi Bend & Clipping Plane enhancements which provide a new ‘lift-off’ state for Flexi bend regions. This allows the flexible portion of the board to originate inside existing boundaries rather than exiting the board edge. The bend region transforms adaptively based on bend-radius parameters.
• Circular hatching style has been added. This circular hatching style sits alongside traditional linear hatching. Circular hatching reduces sharp corner effects during etching, which helps minimise impedance variation for tracks adjacent to hatched copper zones.
A major update to scripting and automation is also present. Version 14.0 replaces the legacy ActiveX automation system with a completely re-engineered, modern scripting framework developed in-house by Pulsonix. The new scripting environment provides greater flexibility, improved security, faster execution, and direct access to more Pulsonix objects and functions. Users can now automate complex design operations, customise workflows, and build bespoke productivity tools using industry-standard scripting languages.
For more information visit www.pulsonix.com
