How to upgrade from Vision3D to MYWizard
27 November 2025
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Transitioning to new technology should not mean starting from scratch. That is why Mycronic developed MYWizard Convert – a service package designed specifically for Vision3D users who want to upgrade effortlessly, while preserving their inspection programs and years of accumulated data. With MYWizard Convert, access to a more advanced programming interface, enhanced AI-driven automation, and a future-ready workflow is gained, all without compromising the expertise that has been built over time.
Key features and benefits of MYWizard Convert:
• Preserve your Vision3D Data – MYWizard Convert supports the conversion of the inspection library, .TST files, and 3D PCBI (panel scan) data.
• AI-Assisted programming – MYWizard’s advanced AI automatically identifies component characteristics, reducing programming time by up to 30% compared to Vision3D. Escape Tracker continuously checks for false calls and escapes, ensuring high inspection accuracy while minimising the need for operator action.
• Access advanced AI technology – Customers will benefit from new deep learning algorithms integrated into MYWizard, such as the Polarity Check neural network that automates polarity mark identification and inspection.
• Sustainable, efficient, and future ready – When users upgrade to MYWizard, they extend the equipment’s lifespan, allowing Mycronic 3D AOI users to maximise their investment. By upgrading software rather than replacing hardware, users make an environmentally responsible choice, while maintaining peak inspection performance.
For more information contact MyKay Tronics, +27 11 869 0049, mykay@iafrica.com, www.mykaytronics.co.za
