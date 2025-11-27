Small dot ejector for next-generation jet printing

27 November 2025 Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services

Existing and prospective MY700 customers looking to produce advanced and dense PCB assemblies will now be able to address the growing demand for high-precision, small dot solder paste deposition on increasingly challenging PCB designs. This new capability of jet printing solder paste can accommodate the fine print of solder paste deposits from 180 to 330 micrometres in diameter with a volume ranging from 1 to 4 nanolitres.

This innovation reduces the risk of overprinting, solder bridging, and solder balls, ultimately leading to higher product yields. The ejector also supports pitch sizes down to 0,35 mm, addressing the trend toward ever-smaller component pitches in modern electronics. Unlike fixed-volume size solutions that require nozzle changes or multiple dispense valves, Mycronic’s new ejectors offer software-controlled variability, delivering the multiple dot and volume size using only one applicator.

“The BA 01 small dot ejector empowers manufacturers to achieve smaller jet printing dot and volume sizes, directly overcoming the challenges posed by today’s advanced PCB layouts,” said Robert Helleday, head of R&D, PCB Assembly Solutions.

For more information contact MyKay Tronics, +27 11 869 0049 , mykay@iafrica.com, www.mykaytronics.co.za





