Small dot ejector for next-generation jet printing
27 November 2025
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Existing and prospective MY700 customers looking to produce advanced and dense PCB assemblies will now be able to address the growing demand for high-precision, small dot solder paste deposition on increasingly challenging PCB designs. This new capability of jet printing solder paste can accommodate the fine print of solder paste deposits from 180 to 330 micrometres in diameter with a volume ranging from 1 to 4 nanolitres.
This innovation reduces the risk of overprinting, solder bridging, and solder balls, ultimately leading to higher product yields. The ejector also supports pitch sizes down to 0,35 mm, addressing the trend toward ever-smaller component pitches in modern electronics. Unlike fixed-volume size solutions that require nozzle changes or multiple dispense valves, Mycronic’s new ejectors offer software-controlled variability, delivering the multiple dot and volume size using only one applicator.
“The BA 01 small dot ejector empowers manufacturers to achieve smaller jet printing dot and volume sizes, directly overcoming the challenges posed by today’s advanced PCB layouts,” said Robert Helleday, head of R&D, PCB Assembly Solutions.
For more information contact MyKay Tronics, +27 11 869 0049, mykay@iafrica.com, www.mykaytronics.co.za
Further reading:
Powering Africa’s manufacturing with future-ready infrastructure
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
As Africa’s manufacturing sector accelerates its journey into the era of Industry 4.0, the benefits including reduced risk, leaner supply chains, and lower operational costs are becoming increasingly clear.
Read more...
How to upgrade from Vision3D to MYWizard
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Upgrade to MYWizard using Mycronic’s MYWizard Convert service package and move into AI-assisted programming without missing any libraries.
Read more...
Smart RFID labelling
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Brady’s ‘RFID Labels/Smart Labelling’ offering positions itself as a turnkey way to attach a digitally-enabled identity to physical assets.
Read more...
Generative AOI programming
MyKay Tronics
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Mycronic’s PCB Assembly Solution division has announced the launch of GenI, an industry first solution designed to liberate electronics manufacturers from the complexities of traditional Automated Optical Inspection programming.
Read more...
AI-based visual inspection system
ZETECH ONE
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
As industries embrace the era of smart automation, Siemens has introduced a groundbreaking innovation – the Inspekto AI-based visual inspection system.
Read more...
Transparent rigid PCBs launched on PCBWay
PCBWay
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
[Sponsored] PCBWay is thrilled to announce a highly anticipated new service - transparent rigid PCBs – a combination of technology and aesthetics.
Read more...
20 years of precision, progress and purpose – the Jemstech journey
Jemstech
Editor's Choice Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Twenty years ago, Jemstech began as a small, determined venture built on technical excellence and trust. Today, it stands among South Africa’s leading electronic manufacturing service providers.
Read more...
An argument to redefine IPC class definitions for class 1, 2, & 3 electronics
MyKay Tronics
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
One of the most critical aspects of electronic assembly reliability is cleanliness. Contaminants left on a circuit board after the reflow process can lead to failures through mechanisms such as electrochemical migration or corrosion.
Read more...
Large platform stencil printer
Techmet
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
GKG’s large platform stencil printer, the P-Primo, is designed to meet customer’s ultra-large printing requirements by supporting board dimensions up to 850 x 610 mm.
Read more...
Press-fit component inspection
MyKay Tronics
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
In electronics manufacturing, optical inspection of press-fit components is crucial to ensure the quality, reliability, and performance of the final assembled product.
Read more...