Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
AI & ML
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Edge Computing & IIoT
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





News



Print this page printer friendly version

MyKay Tronics from humble beginnings

EMP 2026 Electronics Manufacturing & Production Handbook News

MyKay Tronics’ core business is to supply electronics production equipment including pick-and-place machines, antistatic equipment, reflow ovens and rework equipment, solder products, optical inspection, component counters, selective wave solder, and PCB cleaning chemicals. The company prides itself on not only supplying products and equipment in a growing electronic market, but to also supply the best service and support to its client base.

Humble beginnings

MyKay Tronics was started in 2001 by Dean Rodger who named the company after his daughter, Kayleigh, who was then about a year old. At the time Dean was working at a large component supplier that had decided to shift its focus away from electronic production equipment as it was no longer core to its business model. At the same time, he was approached by Mydata (now Mycronic) regarding working for them in SA with only 16 Mydata machines in SA, but to accomplish this, he needed to start his own business.

Armed with the determination to make it succeed, he started MyKay Tronics, working out of a spare room in his home. The company then expanded into the garage, which had been extended for this purpose. Finally, in 2003, MyKay Tronics moved into a converted house in Alberton, which had been purchased to use as office space, and as recently as last year the company finished renovations on extension to the existing stock room.

Dean recalls, “No one thought I would last as a one-man band doing sales and service of all the machines, and some days neither did I. But it was a great opportunity I could not pass up.” Initially, the company staff complement was two – Dean and his wife. In 2007 Dean’s nephew Timothy joined the company straight out of school and he has grown into a huge asset for the business over the years. He now forms an integral part of the succession plan going forward.

Today, MyKay has grown to eight permanent staff members, and we are all like a big family. This allows for a personal connection between the company and clients.

Where the company stands

MyKay has over 150 Mycronic machines installed in SA. These machines are well-equipped for small batches up to medium- to large-sized production runs. Says Dean, “Gone are the days when our customers are running 5000 boards at a time. Component shortages are currently the biggest challenge to production runs which are now averaging around 200 PCBs per run. Our machines, however, are the quickest at changing over from one job to another, with 1 feeder change-over completed in less than 15 seconds. And our latest A40 Mycronic machine is now making grounds in the speed category with an impressive handling of 59 000 cph.”

Over the years, MyKay has added other agencies to its profile but has concentrated on keeping its core values. The company prides itself on keeping up to date with the latest technology and industry improvements, which can then be passed on to customers.

Core beliefs

MyKay Tronics believes that the training of staff, to enable growth of the knowledge base, is key to its business model. This, in turn, enables the company to provide better support and service to its loyal customers and clients. The company also believes that to move forward, awareness needs to be created with the electronics manufacturing industry players in SA so that they understand the benefits that these machines provide.

MyKay is staffed by passionate people and led from the front in the hope of inspiring staff to have the same drive and excitement about the excellent machines that are provided and supported. Dean adds, “We believe in treating our customers with respect and remaining loyal to them. We integrate honesty, integrity, and sound ethics into all aspects of the business.”

The company aims to be a leader in the supply of excellent service and quality production consumables and equipment, and prides itself on its service and support. Having a great relationship with customers means putting them first. After all, they are our partners!


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 869 0049
Email: mykay@iafrica.com
www: www.mykaytronics.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about MyKay Tronics


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Innovative South African electronics system makes overseas debut
News
Pretoria-based electronics company Etion Create is showing a new range of innovative solutions, including cybersecurity systems at the third edition of World Defense Show (WDS2026) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Read more...
Barracuda commissions new IPC Class 3 aerospace facility
Barracuda Holdings Editor's Choice News
The company has commissioned a new dedicated IPC Class 3 facility in Somerset West. and has concluded a new investment partnership that will provide the capital and management capacity required to scale operations.

Read more...
The impact of harsh environments and ionic contamination on post-reflow circuit assemblies
MyKay Tronics Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
There is well documented historical proof that post-reflow circuit assemblies, when subjected to harsh environments, are particularly vulnerable to failure mechanisms, but modern electronic assemblies are far more susceptible to this phenomenon.

Read more...
Non-destructive techniques for identifying defects in BGA joints – TDR, 2DX, and cross-section-SEM comparison
MyKay Tronics Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
This whitepaper reports the results of a comparison of the following techniques: TDR, automatic X-ray inspection (AXI), transmission X-ray (2DX), cross-section/SEM, and Dye & Pry.

Read more...
Implications of using Pb-free solders on X-ray inspection of flip chips and BGAs
MyKay Tronics Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
With the move to Pb-free soldering, most of the attention has been paid to reflow temperatures, component compatibility, and reliability concerns, but the implications for inspection, particularly X-ray inspection, are equally important and often underestimated.

Read more...
Versatile wave soldering
MyKay Tronics Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
The EMST Stallion fc - PLC is a highly capable wave soldering machine engineered for precision and productivity in electronics manufacturing.

Read more...
Next-generation jet printing
MyKay Tronics Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Mycronic’s BA 01 small dot ejector delivers unmatched precision in solder paste jet printing for advanced PCB designs.

Read more...
Efficiency and consistency in vapour phase soldering
MyKay Tronics Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
The ASSCON VP1000-1080 and VP1000-1580 vapour phase soldering systems redefine large-format assembly production with precision, reliability, and ease of use.

Read more...
Mzansi Energy Consortium helps future proof SA’s national grid
News
The Marula Green Power project will be South Africa’s first grid-forming renewable energy facility, combining 132 MWp of solar PV with a 360 MWh battery energy storage system and a dedicated 132 kV transmission line.

Read more...
Isuzu Motors South Africa, NoMuda, and S4 Integration announce launch of major two-year MES transformation project
News
This innovative project sets out to replace Isuzu’s multiple outdated legacy Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) applications with a single solution – the advanced NoMuda VisualFactory MES solution.

Read more...










While every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained herein, the publisher and its agents cannot be held responsible for any errors contained, or any loss incurred as a result. Articles published do not necessarily reflect the views of the publishers. The editor reserves the right to alter or cut copy. Articles submitted are deemed to have been cleared for publication. Advertisements and company contact details are published as provided by the advertiser. Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd cannot be held responsible for the accuracy or veracity of supplied material.

Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  SMART Security Solutions
»  SMART Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved