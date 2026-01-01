Barracuda commissions new IPC Class 3 aerospace facility

Barracuda Holdings is making two announcements that expand its capabilities while strengthening service levels across its existing commercial and consumer production. First, the company has commissioned a new dedicated IPC Class 3 facility in Somerset West, which also serves as the launch platform for Barracuda’s new aerospace division. Second, Barracuda has concluded a new investment partnership that will provide the capital and management capacity required to scale operations and accelerate growth.

Figure 1. Barracuda Holdings manufacturing facility.

Together, these developments strengthen Barracuda’s ability to support high-reliability programmes, while reinforcing its position as the leading high-specification electronics manufacturing services partner in South Africa.

A new IPC Class 3 facility and aerospace division – one integrated capability

Barracuda has commissioned a new dedicated IPC Class 3 facility, expanding its high-spec production capability and capacity. This facility is the physical home of Barracuda’s new aerospace division and has been designed specifically to meet the requirements of high-reliability manufacturing environments.

Built to stringent international standards, the new site supports customers operating in aerospace, industrial, and advanced tracking applications where workmanship, process discipline, documentation, and repeatability are non-negotiable. The facility’s commissioning enables Barracuda to take on more complex builds, tighter tolerances, and higher-assurance manufacturing requirements, while maintaining the flexibility and responsiveness that have long differentiated the business in a high-mix environment.

The result is a stronger platform for customers who need both engineering-led manufacturing capability and a partner that can adapt quickly as designs, volumes, and compliance requirements evolve.

Enabling more complex builds while protecting quality and agility

The move to IPC Class 3 capability is not simply a capacity increase; it is a step-change in the level of manufacturing control required to deliver consistently at the high-reliability end of the market. The new facility expands Barracuda’s ability to manage complexity – whether through tighter process controls, enhanced traceability expectations, or more demanding quality assurance requirements – without compromising on turnaround times and the practical, customer-focused approach that Barracuda is known for.

Figure 2. Barracuda Holdings’ Mycronic pick-and-place machine.

This positions Barracuda to support a broader set of high-spec programmes, including those where product failure risk, operating environments, and lifecycle requirements demand a higher bar for manufacturing discipline.

Importantly, this expansion is designed to complement and strengthen Barracuda’s core commercial and consumer production. The additional high-spec capacity, combined with increased management bandwidth, allows Barracuda to protect and improve service levels across the broader factory. A structured continuous-improvement programme will focus on the practical outcomes customers care about: shorter lead times, improved on-time delivery, and reduced variability in build and test execution. In short, the investment supports a noticeable increase in high-reliability capability, while raising performance across the rest of the operation.

Barracuda is proud to have supplied PCBs to four companies that contributed to a recent SpaceX launch, built through the new facility, and is proud that customers trust Barracuda to produce products for some of the harshest and most critical environments possible.

New investment partnership to expand operations and accelerate growth

Alongside the commissioning of the new facility, Barracuda has concluded a new investment partnership providing additional management and leadership capacity, and capital to expand operations and accelerate growth across both existing and new customer segments.

This partnership strengthens Barracuda’s foundation in two tangible ways:

1. Additional management capacity and resources: Aengus Stanley joins the management team as CEO, supported by Seshan Chettiar as chief of staff. Aengus and Seshan bring years of experience in strategy and operational improvement work across several industries globally and will be focused on putting in place the structure for Barracuda to continue growing strongly.

Founders Rob Steltman and Ryan Webb will remain actively involved in the business for the next five years, ensuring that the deep customer relationships, practical manufacturing experience, and culture of quality that have been built over many years carry forward under the new leadership structure.

This combination of experience and additional management bandwidth sets Barracuda up for a very strong future.

2. Capital to scale: The investment partnership ensures that access to capital will not be a bottleneck as Barracuda scales – when the business needs to add capacity, capability, or working capital to support growth, the funding is available to execute. This removes the typical constraint faced by mid-sized EMS providers, where expansion is slowed by the need to fund equipment, systems, and inventory ahead of revenue. In practical terms, it allows Barracuda to respond faster to customer demand by investing in production capacity, high-reliability process infrastructure, and the people and tooling required to industrialise more complex builds without compromising on quality or delivery performance. It also provides greater flexibility to support programmes that require deeper supply-chain involvement, including a more proactive approach to component procurement where customers want that support.

The intent is clear: Barracuda can pursue growth opportunities with confidence, knowing the capital required to scale alongside customers is in place.

Figure 3. (From left to right) Ryan Webb, Rob Steltman, and Aengus Stanley.

What this means for customers: stronger systems, talent and tools

Customers will benefit directly from the new facility and investment partnership as Barracuda continues to strengthen the fundamentals that drive delivery performance: systems, people, and execution.

The investment will support targeted upgrades across:

• IPC Class 3 execution: strengthening workmanship, documentation, process control, and repeatability for reliable delivery in high-reliability aerospace, industrial, and tracking programmes.

• More complex builds: expanding engineering and quality capability to support tighter tolerances and higher-assurance manufacturing, while keeping high-mix flexibility.

• Increased commercial and consumer capacity and improved lead times: increasing overall capacity and applying continuous improvement to improve responsiveness and shorten lead times for programmes that do not require IPC Class 3.

• Procurement support: enabling deeper component procurement support where customers want it, with a more proactive approach to purchasing and management.

• Increased management bandwidth: increasing leadership capacity for faster decisions, quicker customer response, and focused delivery on special projects and technical problem-solving.

For customers, the intent is straightforward: a more capable manufacturing partner able to support higher-complexity programmes with greater confidence and predictability, while continuing to improve service levels across existing commercial and consumer production.

A new chapter for Barracuda

The commissioning of the IPC Class 3 facility in Somerset West – launching Barracuda’s aerospace division – and the conclusion of the investment partnership represent a single strategic direction: building on Barracuda’s proven technical excellence with the scale, investment, and professionalisation required to compete and win in increasingly demanding segments.

As Barracuda enters this next phase, the company remains focused on what matters most to customers: quality, flexibility, and reliable execution, now supported by expanded Class 3 capacity, strengthened leadership resources, and a continuous-improvement drive to raise performance across high-reliability, commercial, and consumer programmes.

For more information contact Barracuda Holdings, +27 21 851 3357 , aengus@ivorygroup.co.za, www.barracuda.org.za

