UV curing oven for high-efficiency PCB production

The jCURE-2UV+ from JTU is a cutting-edge ultraviolet curing oven engineered for fast, reliable curing of UV-sensitive coatings in SMT production environments. Designed to optimise coating hardening with precision and speed, this compact UV curing solution enhances throughput while reducing operational costs.
At its core, the jCURE-2UV+ utilises two powerful medium-pressure mercury arc UV lamps (6 kW each) that deliver a broad spectrum of UVA, UVB, UVC and UVV wavelengths. With a light intensity of 119 W/cm2 at 100 mm and a covered area of 200 x 400 mm, the system ensures uniform exposure and rapid curing, boosting production consistency. A motorised focal height adjustment system increases flexibility to accommodate various board sizes. Its conveyor system supports adjustable widths and speeds up to 3000 mm/min.
Built with an intuitive PLC plus Windows-based PC control interface and an advanced PWM cooling system, the jCURE-2UV+ offers operators fine-tuned control over process parameters.
Dross formation is an inevitable consequence of wave soldering. It occurs when molten solder comes into contact with oxygen, forming metal oxides that float on the surface of the solder bath. Over time, this oxidation byproduct accumulates and must be removed to maintain solder quality and process consistency.
Solder balls (also known as solder splatter) are a major concern in many production sites as they may potentially cause shorts, leading to long-term impacts on product reliability.
The MBtech N29 series delivers high-precision stencil cleaning with a focus on efficiency, economy and the environment, and is ideal for SMT adhesive and solder paste stencil maintenance.
The EMST Stallion fc - PLC is a highly capable wave soldering machine engineered for precision and productivity in electronics manufacturing.
