UV curing oven for high-efficiency PCB production

The jCURE-2UV+ from JTU is a cutting-edge ultraviolet curing oven engineered for fast, reliable curing of UV-sensitive coatings in SMT production environments. Designed to optimise coating hardening with precision and speed, this compact UV curing solution enhances throughput while reducing operational costs.

At its core, the jCURE-2UV+ utilises two powerful medium-pressure mercury arc UV lamps (6 kW each) that deliver a broad spectrum of UVA, UVB, UVC and UVV wavelengths. With a light intensity of 119 W/cm2 at 100 mm and a covered area of 200 x 400 mm, the system ensures uniform exposure and rapid curing, boosting production consistency. A motorised focal height adjustment system increases flexibility to accommodate various board sizes. Its conveyor system supports adjustable widths and speeds up to 3000 mm/min.

Built with an intuitive PLC plus Windows-based PC control interface and an advanced PWM cooling system, the jCURE-2UV+ offers operators fine-tuned control over process parameters.

