Automatic stencil cleaning

The MBtech N29 series delivers high-precision stencil cleaning with a focus on efficiency, economy and the environment, and is ideal for SMT adhesive and solder paste stencil maintenance. Both the N29 and N29AUTO feature a water-based, closed-loop cleaning process with patented filtration that continuously removes contaminants, ensuring a cleaner medium and reduced running costs. They use magnetic-driven pumps to prevent leaks, provide rinse with filtered cleaning liquid, and maintain low power consumption.
The N29 is a compact machine designed for standard stencil cleaning with an ultrasonic cleaning system, integrated drying and PLC automation. It supports effective removal of solder paste, adhesive residues, misprinted boards and squeegees, and includes optional traceability and customised tooling.
The N29AUTO elevates this with fully automatic operation, featuring PLC control and a wide touchscreen, and offers either ultrasonic or Spray Under Immersion cleaning to suit sensitive prints. After cleaning, stencils automatically pass through final rinse and drying stages. It is larger than the N29 to accommodate higher throughput with minimal operator intervention.
Dross formation is an inevitable consequence of wave soldering. It occurs when molten solder comes into contact with oxygen, forming metal oxides that float on the surface of the solder bath. Over time, this oxidation byproduct accumulates and must be removed to maintain solder quality and process consistency.
Solder balls (also known as solder splatter) are a major concern in many production sites as they may potentially cause shorts, leading to long-term impacts on product reliability.
The EMST Stallion fc - PLC is a highly capable wave soldering machine engineered for precision and productivity in electronics manufacturing.
