Versatile wave soldering

The EMST Stallion fc – PLC is a highly capable wave soldering machine engineered for precision and productivity in electronics manufacturing.
Designed with a finger conveyor system, this model combines over two decades of EMS Technologies expertise with advanced automation and process control for repeatable soldering quality in surface-mount and through-hole PCB assembly.
At its core, the Stallion fc – PLC offers versatile fluxing options, including both foam and spray systems, to suit different board types and production workflows. Its preheating configuration can be tailored with two or three hot air convection units, ensuring effective thermal management across a wide range of PCB sizes.
Soldering performance is supported by robust solder pot choices ranging from lead-free to leaded configurations using either stainless steel or titanium, plus options for orbital ‘O-Wave’ and dual-wave soldering to eliminate shadow areas around components. The PLC-based control system features independent PID loops for preheater and pot temperatures, a touchscreen HMI for intuitive interaction, and data logging via USB.
With practical maintenance features and easy access to fluxer components, the Stallion fc – PLC supports demanding production environments with reliability and flexibility.
Dross formation is an inevitable consequence of wave soldering. It occurs when molten solder comes into contact with oxygen, forming metal oxides that float on the surface of the solder bath. Over time, this oxidation byproduct accumulates and must be removed to maintain solder quality and process consistency.
Solder balls (also known as solder splatter) are a major concern in many production sites as they may potentially cause shorts, leading to long-term impacts on product reliability.
The MBtech N29 series delivers high-precision stencil cleaning with a focus on efficiency, economy and the environment, and is ideal for SMT adhesive and solder paste stencil maintenance.
