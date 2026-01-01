Robot series enhances repetitive production applications

The Robots 9494 Series from Quick-Global are versatile automation solutions designed to enhance industrial workflows where precision and repeatability are key. These four-axis robots bring an advanced level of control to tasks such as soldering, dispensing, pick-and-place and other repetitive production applications. The additional axis motion expands capability allowing for more complex tool positioning and handling in confined production spaces.

Built for reliability and continuous operation, the 9494 Series delivers consistent accuracy across the X, Y, Z linear axes plus a rotary axis. This enables smooth motion control and repeatable performance that helps reduce defects and improve overall throughput. Quick-Global’s automation platforms are valued for straightforward integration into existing production lines, letting manufacturers streamline manual processes without major retooling.

These 4-axis robots are well suited to electronics assembly, light fabrication and quality-sensitive tasks where precision and speed matter. With programmable motion paths and the ability to handle complex movement patterns, they offer both flexibility and performance.

User-friendly programming and robust construction make the 9494 Series an excellent choice for companies aiming to raise productivity while maintaining high quality standards.

