Precision PCB cleaning system

The PBT Works HyperSWASH III is a top-tier automatic PCB cleaning system engineered for precision, high throughput, and advanced process control in modern SMT production. Designed to handle both high-density and standard SMD assemblies with contamination ranging from easy to hard, it delivers consistent, high-quality cleaning results with minimal operator intervention.

HyperSWASH III features a closed-loop spray-in-air cleaning process with dedicated pumps and filtration for each stage, including wash, two rinses and hot air knife drying, ensuring effective removal of flux residues and contaminants with minimal cross-contamination. The system supports flexible handling – from manual pushcart loading to fully automatic batch handling with safety systems – reducing downtime and boosting productivity.

Its modular design adapts to varied board sizes and shapes through exchangeable clamping and nozzle sets, including Combo III for high-volume small PCBAs and Twingo for large boards that demand precision residue removal.

HyperSWASH III is an excellent choice for high-mix, high-volume electronics manufacturers seeking reproducibility, efficiency, and integration with digital production systems.

