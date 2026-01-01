High-performance stencil printer

The DEK NeoHorizon printer is a flexible, high-performance solder paste stencil printer engineered for modern SMT production. Designed with a modular and scalable architecture, it meets the demands of both high-volume lines and small batch production with frequent product changeovers, delivering consistent, high-precision print results across a wide range of applications.
Central to NeoHorizon’s performance is its excellent wet-print accuracy, capable of up to ±20 µm at >2,0 CpK, and its rapid core cycle time of as little as 6,5 seconds. These specifications help manufacturers achieve high yields and throughput without compromising quality. The printer also offers options for a back-to-back dual-track setup for enhanced productivity on dual-lane assembly lines.
Robust mechanical design ensures long-term process stability, while advanced connectivity features and closed-loop integration with SPI systems support seamless integration into intelligent factory ecosystems. Additional features such as material management tools, optical verification, and multiple alignment options make the NeoHorizon a versatile choice for diverse SMT environments.
Dross formation is an inevitable consequence of wave soldering. It occurs when molten solder comes into contact with oxygen, forming metal oxides that float on the surface of the solder bath. Over time, this oxidation byproduct accumulates and must be removed to maintain solder quality and process consistency.
Solder balls (also known as solder splatter) are a major concern in many production sites as they may potentially cause shorts, leading to long-term impacts on product reliability.
The MBtech N29 series delivers high-precision stencil cleaning with a focus on efficiency, economy and the environment, and is ideal for SMT adhesive and solder paste stencil maintenance.
The EMST Stallion fc - PLC is a highly capable wave soldering machine engineered for precision and productivity in electronics manufacturing.
