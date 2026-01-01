High-performance stencil printer

The DEK NeoHorizon printer is a flexible, high-performance solder paste stencil printer engineered for modern SMT production. Designed with a modular and scalable architecture, it meets the demands of both high-volume lines and small batch production with frequent product changeovers, delivering consistent, high-precision print results across a wide range of applications.

Central to NeoHorizon’s performance is its excellent wet-print accuracy, capable of up to ±20 µm at >2,0 CpK, and its rapid core cycle time of as little as 6,5 seconds. These specifications help manufacturers achieve high yields and throughput without compromising quality. The printer also offers options for a back-to-back dual-track setup for enhanced productivity on dual-lane assembly lines.

Robust mechanical design ensures long-term process stability, while advanced connectivity features and closed-loop integration with SPI systems support seamless integration into intelligent factory ecosystems. Additional features such as material management tools, optical verification, and multiple alignment options make the NeoHorizon a versatile choice for diverse SMT environments.

