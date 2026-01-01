The GRS550 from Polar Instruments is a flying probe PCB graphical repair system, designed to assist in repair and recovery of expensive boards with hard-to-find faults, which otherwise would end up being scrapped.
The GRS550 relies on the principle of nodal impedance analysis, also known as VI-trace. The board under test is unpowered, while the test probe applies a current limited AC voltage on all circuit nodes. The specific nodal impedance of each net is displayed and compared with a previously stored reference to determine whether the node under test is functioning correctly.
Designed from the outset for long life, flexibility, and low cost of ownership, the GRS550 will help reduce service and repair costs over years and is suitable for use on a wide variety of PCBs.
Read more...Understanding solder dross: causes and control strategies Truth Electronic Manufacturing
Editor's Choice Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Dross formation is an inevitable consequence of wave soldering. It occurs when molten solder comes into contact with oxygen, forming metal oxides that float on the surface of the solder bath. Over time, this oxidation byproduct accumulates and must be removed to maintain solder quality and process consistency.
Read more...The causes of solder balls in robotic soldering
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Solder balls (also known as solder splatter) are a major concern in many production sites as they may potentially cause shorts, leading to long-term impacts on product reliability.
Read more...Automatic stencil cleaning ZETECH ONE
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
The MBtech N29 series delivers high-precision stencil cleaning with a focus on efficiency, economy and the environment, and is ideal for SMT adhesive and solder paste stencil maintenance.
Read more...Versatile wave soldering MyKay Tronics
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
The EMST Stallion fc - PLC is a highly capable wave soldering machine engineered for precision and productivity in electronics manufacturing.
