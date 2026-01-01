PCB graphical repair system

EMP 2026 Electronics Manufacturing & Production Handbook Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services

The GRS550 from Polar Instruments is a flying probe PCB graphical repair system, designed to assist in repair and recovery of expensive boards with hard-to-find faults, which otherwise would end up being scrapped.

The GRS550 relies on the principle of nodal impedance analysis, also known as VI-trace. The board under test is unpowered, while the test probe applies a current limited AC voltage on all circuit nodes. The specific nodal impedance of each net is displayed and compared with a previously stored reference to determine whether the node under test is functioning correctly.

Designed from the outset for long life, flexibility, and low cost of ownership, the GRS550 will help reduce service and repair costs over years and is suitable for use on a wide variety of PCBs.

