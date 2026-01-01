Next-generation jet printing

Existing and prospective MY700 customers looking to produce advanced and dense PCB assemblies will now be able to address the growing demand for high-precision, small dot solder paste deposition on increasingly challenging PCB designs. This new capability of jet printing solder paste can accommodate the fine print of solder paste deposits from 180 to 330 micrometres in diameter with a volume ranging from 1 to 4 nanolitres.
This innovation reduces the risk of overprinting, solder bridging, and solder balls, ultimately leading to higher product yields. The
ejector also supports pitch sizes down to 0,35 mm, addressing the trend toward ever-smaller component pitches in modern electronics. Unlike fixed-volume size solutions that require nozzle changes or multiple dispense valves, Mycronic’s new ejectors offer software-controlled variability, delivering the multiple dot and volume size using only one applicator.
Dross formation is an inevitable consequence of wave soldering. It occurs when molten solder comes into contact with oxygen, forming metal oxides that float on the surface of the solder bath. Over time, this oxidation byproduct accumulates and must be removed to maintain solder quality and process consistency.
Solder balls (also known as solder splatter) are a major concern in many production sites as they may potentially cause shorts, leading to long-term impacts on product reliability.
The MBtech N29 series delivers high-precision stencil cleaning with a focus on efficiency, economy and the environment, and is ideal for SMT adhesive and solder paste stencil maintenance.
The EMST Stallion fc - PLC is a highly capable wave soldering machine engineered for precision and productivity in electronics manufacturing.
