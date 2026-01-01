Yamaha Motor releases YRH10W Hybrid Placer

Yamaha Robotics recently announced that the company’s new YRH10W hybrid placer will be available from 01 March 2026. The YRH10W features the functions of both a surface mounter for mounting electronic components onto printed circuit boards and a die bonder for handling semiconductor chips.

The YRH10W is a wide-type model based on the existing YRH10 hybrid placer. It is compatible with increasingly mainstream 12-inch wafers, while also capable of transporting large PCBs up to 510 x 460 mm (L x W) in size. Combining the excellent mounting accuracy from the YRH10 with the high-speed placement technologies refined through Yamaha Motor’s lineup of surface mounters gives the YRH10W an outstanding bare-chip placement speed of 14 000 CPH when supplied with wafers and a high mounting accuracy of ±15 μm.

The placer also comes with a wide variety of functions delivering ample versatility, allowing a single machine to handle diverse production processes.

