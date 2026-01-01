Yamaha Motor releases YRH10W Hybrid Placer

Yamaha Robotics recently announced that the company’s new YRH10W hybrid placer will be available from 01 March 2026. The YRH10W features the functions of both a surface mounter for mounting electronic components onto printed circuit boards and a die bonder for handling semiconductor chips.
The YRH10W is a wide-type model based on the existing YRH10 hybrid placer. It is compatible with increasingly mainstream 12-inch wafers, while also capable of transporting large PCBs up to 510 x 460 mm (L x W) in size. Combining the excellent mounting accuracy from the YRH10 with the high-speed placement technologies refined through Yamaha Motor’s lineup of surface mounters gives the YRH10W an outstanding bare-chip placement speed of 14 000 CPH when supplied with wafers and a high mounting accuracy of ±15 μm.
The placer also comes with a wide variety of functions delivering ample versatility, allowing a single machine to handle diverse production processes.
Read more...Understanding solder dross: causes and control strategies Truth Electronic Manufacturing
Editor's Choice Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Dross formation is an inevitable consequence of wave soldering. It occurs when molten solder comes into contact with oxygen, forming metal oxides that float on the surface of the solder bath. Over time, this oxidation byproduct accumulates and must be removed to maintain solder quality and process consistency.
Read more...The causes of solder balls in robotic soldering
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Solder balls (also known as solder splatter) are a major concern in many production sites as they may potentially cause shorts, leading to long-term impacts on product reliability.
Read more...Automatic stencil cleaning ZETECH ONE
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
The MBtech N29 series delivers high-precision stencil cleaning with a focus on efficiency, economy and the environment, and is ideal for SMT adhesive and solder paste stencil maintenance.
Read more...Versatile wave soldering MyKay Tronics
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
The EMST Stallion fc - PLC is a highly capable wave soldering machine engineered for precision and productivity in electronics manufacturing.
While every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained herein, the publisher and its agents cannot be held responsible for any errors contained, or any loss incurred as a result. Articles published do not necessarily reflect the views of the publishers. The editor reserves the right to alter or cut copy. Articles submitted are deemed to have been cleared for publication. Advertisements and company contact details are published as provided by the advertiser. Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd cannot be held responsible for the accuracy or veracity of supplied material.