Efficiency and consistency in vapour phase soldering

The ASSCON VP1000-1080 and VP1000-1580 vapour phase soldering systems redefine large-format assembly production with precision, reliability, and ease of use. Designed as robust stand-alone batch systems, these units are engineered for demanding industrial environments where quality and throughput matter most. Both models support large carriers: 1000 x 800 mm for the VP1000-1080 and 1500 x 800 mm for the VP1000-1580.

At the heart of their performance is vapour phase technology, ensuring oxidation-free preheating and soldering with a continuously adjustable temperature gradient provided through sensor-based profiling. This yields reproducible, high-quality solder joints without risk of overheating sensitive components. The Dynamic Profiling feature lets operators control profiles in real time for optimal process results.

Built-in features like a permanent filtration system, intuitive touch display interface, and internal memory for up to 500 soldering programs streamline operation. The solid, low-maintenance design minimises running costs, while maximising uptime in serial production. Whether tackling large or complex assemblies, the VP1000 series delivers efficiency, flexibility, and consistency.

Credit(s)

MyKay Tronics





