Efficiency and consistency in vapour phase soldering

The ASSCON VP1000-1080 and VP1000-1580 vapour phase soldering systems redefine large-format assembly production with precision, reliability, and ease of use. Designed as robust stand-alone batch systems, these units are engineered for demanding industrial environments where quality and throughput matter most. Both models support large carriers: 1000 x 800 mm for the VP1000-1080 and 1500 x 800 mm for the VP1000-1580.
At the heart of their performance is vapour phase technology, ensuring oxidation-free preheating and soldering with a continuously adjustable temperature gradient provided through sensor-based profiling. This yields reproducible, high-quality solder joints without risk of overheating sensitive components. The Dynamic Profiling feature lets operators control profiles in real time for optimal process results.
Built-in features like a permanent filtration system, intuitive touch display interface, and internal memory for up to 500 soldering programs streamline operation. The solid, low-maintenance design minimises running costs, while maximising uptime in serial production. Whether tackling large or complex assemblies, the VP1000 series delivers efficiency, flexibility, and consistency.
Read more...Understanding solder dross: causes and control strategies Truth Electronic Manufacturing
Editor's Choice Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Dross formation is an inevitable consequence of wave soldering. It occurs when molten solder comes into contact with oxygen, forming metal oxides that float on the surface of the solder bath. Over time, this oxidation byproduct accumulates and must be removed to maintain solder quality and process consistency.
Read more...The causes of solder balls in robotic soldering
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Solder balls (also known as solder splatter) are a major concern in many production sites as they may potentially cause shorts, leading to long-term impacts on product reliability.
Read more...Automatic stencil cleaning ZETECH ONE
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
The MBtech N29 series delivers high-precision stencil cleaning with a focus on efficiency, economy and the environment, and is ideal for SMT adhesive and solder paste stencil maintenance.
Read more...Versatile wave soldering MyKay Tronics
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
The EMST Stallion fc - PLC is a highly capable wave soldering machine engineered for precision and productivity in electronics manufacturing.
While every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained herein, the publisher and its agents cannot be held responsible for any errors contained, or any loss incurred as a result. Articles published do not necessarily reflect the views of the publishers. The editor reserves the right to alter or cut copy. Articles submitted are deemed to have been cleared for publication. Advertisements and company contact details are published as provided by the advertiser. Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd cannot be held responsible for the accuracy or veracity of supplied material.