The Hanwha Semitech XM520 is a high-performance, general-purpose chip mounter engineered for flexible, efficient SMT assembly. It combines best-in-class productivity with adaptable system configuration, making it suitable for a broad range of PCB production requirements.
Designed to support extensive line combinations and optional features such as Stage Camera, Docking Cart, and Tray integration, the XM520 excels in environments needing flexible production layouts. Its wide applicability to components and PCBs enables a broad range of manufacturing setups, while maximising uptime with quick, automatic job change capability. Smart tooling options help streamline set-ups, while maintaining high production rates.
The machine can handle a wide variety of component types and sizes, delivering precise placement across different production demands. It supports flexible PCB sizes and component configurations, helping manufacturers adapt quickly to changing product mixes.
Built on Hanwha Semitech’s long line of SMT expertise, the XM520 offers a reliable balance of speed, flexibility, and ease-of-use for modern electronic assembly lines.
Dross formation is an inevitable consequence of wave soldering. It occurs when molten solder comes into contact with oxygen, forming metal oxides that float on the surface of the solder bath. Over time, this oxidation byproduct accumulates and must be removed to maintain solder quality and process consistency.
Solder balls (also known as solder splatter) are a major concern in many production sites as they may potentially cause shorts, leading to long-term impacts on product reliability.
The MBtech N29 series delivers high-precision stencil cleaning with a focus on efficiency, economy and the environment, and is ideal for SMT adhesive and solder paste stencil maintenance.
The EMST Stallion fc - PLC is a highly capable wave soldering machine engineered for precision and productivity in electronics manufacturing.
