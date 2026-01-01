PCB depaneling machine

The PCBS-400V industrial linear blade PCB depaneling machine is engineered for manufacturers who demand clean separation, repeatable accuracy, and dependable throughput in high volume electronics production. Built around a precision linear blade system, the PCBS-400V delivers smooth, low stress depaneling that protects sensitive components, solder joints, and multilayer boards from damage.

A rigid steel frame and finely adjustable guides ensure stable board support throughout the cutting process. This stability allows operators to achieve consistently straight cuts with minimal burrs, even on long panels or thicker PCBs. The linear blade action reduces flexing and vibration, making the machine suitable for densely populated boards and delicate surface mount assemblies.

Ease of use is a key advantage. The PCBS-400V features straightforward setup and intuitive operation, reducing training time and improving productivity on the shop floor. Safety is enhanced through controlled blade movement and well-designed guarding, helping to protect operators while maintaining efficient workflow.

Designed for industrial environments, the PCBS-400V offers robust construction and reliable performance over extended operating periods.

