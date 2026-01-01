The Essegi ISM UltraFlex 3600 is an advanced intelligent storage solution designed to optimise component management in high-speed PCB assembly environments. As placement machines reach outputs of up to 65 000 components per hour, efficient and error-free component logistics become critical to maintaining productivity. The UltraFlex 3600 addresses this by automating stock control, reducing human error and eliminating wasted time on the production floor.
The system can store up to 3600 reels and features a dynamically adjustable internal layout that accommodates reel heights from 8 to 88 mm. Unlike traditional static stores, the UltraFlex 3600 uses Essegi’s dynamic storage management, allowing every available space to be utilised efficiently. Components are stored in variable positions based on real-time availability, ensuring maximum use of the cabinet’s capacity.
Powered by Essegi’s intelligent ISM software, the system provides full traceability of every component. Each reel or tray is monitored throughout its entire lifecycle, from loading to exhaustion, with quantities automatically updated after every production run.
Dross formation is an inevitable consequence of wave soldering. It occurs when molten solder comes into contact with oxygen, forming metal oxides that float on the surface of the solder bath. Over time, this oxidation byproduct accumulates and must be removed to maintain solder quality and process consistency.
Solder balls (also known as solder splatter) are a major concern in many production sites as they may potentially cause shorts, leading to long-term impacts on product reliability.
The MBtech N29 series delivers high-precision stencil cleaning with a focus on efficiency, economy and the environment, and is ideal for SMT adhesive and solder paste stencil maintenance.
The EMST Stallion fc - PLC is a highly capable wave soldering machine engineered for precision and productivity in electronics manufacturing.
