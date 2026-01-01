Intelligent storage solution

EMP 2026 Electronics Manufacturing & Production Handbook Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services

The Essegi ISM UltraFlex 3600 is an advanced intelligent storage solution designed to optimise component management in high-speed PCB assembly environments. As placement machines reach outputs of up to 65 000 components per hour, efficient and error-free component logistics become critical to maintaining productivity. The UltraFlex 3600 addresses this by automating stock control, reducing human error and eliminating wasted time on the production floor.

The system can store up to 3600 reels and features a dynamically adjustable internal layout that accommodates reel heights from 8 to 88 mm. Unlike traditional static stores, the UltraFlex 3600 uses Essegi’s dynamic storage management, allowing every available space to be utilised efficiently. Components are stored in variable positions based on real-time availability, ensuring maximum use of the cabinet’s capacity.

Powered by Essegi’s intelligent ISM software, the system provides full traceability of every component. Each reel or tray is monitored throughout its entire lifecycle, from loading to exhaustion, with quantities automatically updated after every production run.

Credit(s)

ZETECH ONE





