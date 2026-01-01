Pick-and-place versatility

EMP 2026 Electronics Manufacturing & Production Handbook Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services

The Europlacer atom ii-A1 is a compact, ultra-flexible surface mount technology placement module designed to bring precision and productivity to electronic assembly lines. Built on Europlacer’s renowned atom platform, the ii-A1 combines intelligent automation with modular design so it can be deployed as a standalone unit or be seamlessly integrated into a full production line.

At its core is a single Tornado turret head equipped with eight or twelve smart nozzles, capable of handling a wide range of components starting from 01005. With up to 162 feeder positions and two internal matrix trays, the ii-A1 delivers large flexibility in feeder management, while maintaining a compact footprint that saves valuable floor space.

Despite its small form, this machine offers robust performance with placement speeds of up to 15 000 CPH and the ability to handle PCBs up to one metre long. Its patented intelligent conveyor system supports full software-controlled board handling, helping production engineers optimise line balance and resource allocation.

Credit(s)

Truth Electronic Manufacturing





