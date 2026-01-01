Pick-and-place versatility

The Europlacer atom ii-A1 is a compact, ultra-flexible surface mount technology placement module designed to bring precision and productivity to electronic assembly lines. Built on Europlacer’s renowned atom platform, the ii-A1 combines intelligent automation with modular design so it can be deployed as a standalone unit or be seamlessly integrated into a full production line.
At its core is a single Tornado turret head equipped with eight or twelve smart nozzles, capable of handling a wide range of components starting from 01005. With up to 162 feeder positions and two internal matrix trays, the ii-A1 delivers large flexibility in feeder management, while maintaining a compact footprint that saves valuable floor space.
Despite its small form, this machine offers robust performance with placement speeds of up to 15 000 CPH and the ability to handle PCBs up to one metre long. Its patented intelligent conveyor system supports full software-controlled board handling, helping production engineers optimise line balance and resource allocation.
Understanding solder dross: causes and control strategies
Dross formation is an inevitable consequence of wave soldering. It occurs when molten solder comes into contact with oxygen, forming metal oxides that float on the surface of the solder bath. Over time, this oxidation byproduct accumulates and must be removed to maintain solder quality and process consistency.
The causes of solder balls in robotic soldering
Solder balls (also known as solder splatter) are a major concern in many production sites as they may potentially cause shorts, leading to long-term impacts on product reliability.
Automatic stencil cleaning
The MBtech N29 series delivers high-precision stencil cleaning with a focus on efficiency, economy and the environment, and is ideal for SMT adhesive and solder paste stencil maintenance.
Versatile wave soldering
The EMST Stallion fc - PLC is a highly capable wave soldering machine engineered for precision and productivity in electronics manufacturing.
