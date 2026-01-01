A new era in placement technology

The SIPLACE V from ASMPT marks a new era in SMT placement technology, delivering a significant performance boost for modern electronics manufacturers. Designed from the ground up, this next-generation platform sets new benchmarks in speed, precision, and flexibility, while maintaining full backward compatibility with existing ASMPT lines and software ecosystems.
With real-world performance gains of up to 30%, the SIPLACE V gives manufacturers a clear competitive edge across key industries such as automotive, consumer electronics, IT, and network infrastructure. Its compact footprint and advanced machine frame with high-resolution linear drives make it ideal for both high-speed and high-mix production environments.
The platform supports a full range of components from ultra-small 016008M chips to large odd-shape components (OSCs) and BGAs. Three optimised placement heads – CP20 for high-speed placement, CPP for flexible mixed-mode operation, and TWIN VHF for heavy or oversized parts – can be changed during operation thanks to a universal head interface.
SIPLACE V offers future-proof connectivity with Gigabit Ethernet and support for intelligent factory standards enabling seamless data flow, AI-driven process optimisation, and comprehensive traceability.
Dross formation is an inevitable consequence of wave soldering. It occurs when molten solder comes into contact with oxygen, forming metal oxides that float on the surface of the solder bath. Over time, this oxidation byproduct accumulates and must be removed to maintain solder quality and process consistency.
Solder balls (also known as solder splatter) are a major concern in many production sites as they may potentially cause shorts, leading to long-term impacts on product reliability.
The MBtech N29 series delivers high-precision stencil cleaning with a focus on efficiency, economy and the environment, and is ideal for SMT adhesive and solder paste stencil maintenance.
The EMST Stallion fc - PLC is a highly capable wave soldering machine engineered for precision and productivity in electronics manufacturing.
