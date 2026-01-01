A new era in placement technology

The SIPLACE V from ASMPT marks a new era in SMT placement technology, delivering a significant performance boost for modern electronics manufacturers. Designed from the ground up, this next-generation platform sets new benchmarks in speed, precision, and flexibility, while maintaining full backward compatibility with existing ASMPT lines and software ecosystems.

With real-world performance gains of up to 30%, the SIPLACE V gives manufacturers a clear competitive edge across key industries such as automotive, consumer electronics, IT, and network infrastructure. Its compact footprint and advanced machine frame with high-resolution linear drives make it ideal for both high-speed and high-mix production environments.

The platform supports a full range of components from ultra-small 016008M chips to large odd-shape components (OSCs) and BGAs. Three optimised placement heads – CP20 for high-speed placement, CPP for flexible mixed-mode operation, and TWIN VHF for heavy or oversized parts – can be changed during operation thanks to a universal head interface.

SIPLACE V offers future-proof connectivity with Gigabit Ethernet and support for intelligent factory standards enabling seamless data flow, AI-driven process optimisation, and comprehensive traceability.

