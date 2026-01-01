Flexible placement machine

Fuji’s AIMEXR placement machine has been developed to be an all-rounder that is able to realise flexible and stable production from NPI to mass production. This machine is a direct response to the rapid growth of 5G, the shift towards electric vehicles and the development of new technologies, where it can meet the demands for variable-mix and variable-volume production.
The unit uses the latest heads that can be shared with the NXTR. Each head supports a wide range of part sizes, making it possible to easily accommodate production of various size panels, contributing to effective high-mix production.
The use of advanced XY robots provides even faster placement with improved throughput and high accuracy. Stress on electronic parts and panels is controlled during placement by detecting panel warpage and part status. This results in reliable and stable component placement, even for large panels that are prone to flexing, while maintaining high productivity.
Read more...Understanding solder dross: causes and control strategies Truth Electronic Manufacturing
Editor's Choice Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Dross formation is an inevitable consequence of wave soldering. It occurs when molten solder comes into contact with oxygen, forming metal oxides that float on the surface of the solder bath. Over time, this oxidation byproduct accumulates and must be removed to maintain solder quality and process consistency.
Read more...The causes of solder balls in robotic soldering
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Solder balls (also known as solder splatter) are a major concern in many production sites as they may potentially cause shorts, leading to long-term impacts on product reliability.
Read more...Automatic stencil cleaning ZETECH ONE
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
The MBtech N29 series delivers high-precision stencil cleaning with a focus on efficiency, economy and the environment, and is ideal for SMT adhesive and solder paste stencil maintenance.
Read more...Versatile wave soldering MyKay Tronics
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
The EMST Stallion fc - PLC is a highly capable wave soldering machine engineered for precision and productivity in electronics manufacturing.
While every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained herein, the publisher and its agents cannot be held responsible for any errors contained, or any loss incurred as a result. Articles published do not necessarily reflect the views of the publishers. The editor reserves the right to alter or cut copy. Articles submitted are deemed to have been cleared for publication. Advertisements and company contact details are published as provided by the advertiser. Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd cannot be held responsible for the accuracy or veracity of supplied material.