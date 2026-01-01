Automated X-ray inspection

EMP 2026 Electronics Manufacturing & Production Handbook Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services

The SAKI 3D-CT AXI stands at the forefront of automated X-ray inspection technology, delivering excellent performance for SMT, through-hole, and semiconductor inspection processes. Built for manufacturers seeking the highest level of quality assurance, this system combines high-speed throughput with ultra-precise 3D imaging to detect a full spectrum of solder and assembly defects on printed circuit boards.

The 3D-CT AXI uses SAKI’s unique Planar CT technology, instantaneously generating hundreds of high-definition tomographic images that are stitched into a true 3D dataset. This method reveals defects such as voids, head-in-pillow, insufficient fill, and bridge faults that traditional inspection methods might miss.

Inspection programs can access existing AOI data, significantly reducing setup time, and the system supports offline debugging without halting production. A shared software platform with SAKI’s AOI machines ensures simplified operation across their product line.

The 3D-CT AXI is a future-proof solution for inline inspection in today’s high-volume electronics manufacturing.

Credit(s)

Techmet





