Premium flexible mounter

The Hanwha Semitech HM520W is a premium flexible chip mounter engineered to deliver high productivity, placement precision, and operational convenience across a wide range of SMT production environments. It belongs to Hanwha’s HM series of high-performance mounters, designed for modern PCB assembly where versatility and throughput are key.
Built with advanced universal and odd-shape heads, the HM520W maximises efficiency by handling diverse component types and sizes, while maintaining high actual placement rates and quality. It supports a broad range of components, improving line flexibility for mixed PCB production.
The machine is configured for fast, precise placement, with speeds of up to 26 000 cph and placement accuracy around ±30 μm for chips. Its wide-format design accommodates larger PCBs and enables efficient workflows with reduced cycle times.
Together with Hanwha’s SMT software ecosystem, the HM520W supports enhanced line integration and traceability, making it a reliable core machine for high-mix, high-yield SMT assembly.
Dross formation is an inevitable consequence of wave soldering. It occurs when molten solder comes into contact with oxygen, forming metal oxides that float on the surface of the solder bath. Over time, this oxidation byproduct accumulates and must be removed to maintain solder quality and process consistency.
Solder balls (also known as solder splatter) are a major concern in many production sites as they may potentially cause shorts, leading to long-term impacts on product reliability.
The MBtech N29 series delivers high-precision stencil cleaning with a focus on efficiency, economy and the environment, and is ideal for SMT adhesive and solder paste stencil maintenance.
The EMST Stallion fc - PLC is a highly capable wave soldering machine engineered for precision and productivity in electronics manufacturing.
