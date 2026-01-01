Premium flexible mounter

EMP 2026 Electronics Manufacturing & Production Handbook Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services

The Hanwha Semitech HM520W is a premium flexible chip mounter engineered to deliver high productivity, placement precision, and operational convenience across a wide range of SMT production environments. It belongs to Hanwha’s HM series of high-performance mounters, designed for modern PCB assembly where versatility and throughput are key.

Built with advanced universal and odd-shape heads, the HM520W maximises efficiency by handling diverse component types and sizes, while maintaining high actual placement rates and quality. It supports a broad range of components, improving line flexibility for mixed PCB production.

The machine is configured for fast, precise placement, with speeds of up to 26 000 cph and placement accuracy around ±30 μm for chips. Its wide-format design accommodates larger PCBs and enables efficient workflows with reduced cycle times.

Together with Hanwha’s SMT software ecosystem, the HM520W supports enhanced line integration and traceability, making it a reliable core machine for high-mix, high-yield SMT assembly.

Credit(s)

