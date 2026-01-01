Efficient ultrasonic stencil cleaning

Seika’s Sawa 5000GUS delivers fast, highly effective stencil cleaning, completing thorough aperture cleaning in just a few minutes. The system uses direct ultrasonic vibration applied to the stencil surface, producing powerful cleaning action to remove contamination. This performance rivals that of fully automatic stencil cleaners, at a fraction of the cost.

The Sawa 5000GUS is specifically designed to remove solder balls and residue remaining after standard wipe cleaning. A powerful handheld ultrasonic cleaning head is manually applied over the stencil apertures using IPA, water, or a non-VOC solvent. During cleaning, the stencil rests on a solvent-soaked foam pad positioned within a large tray measuring 813 x 813 mm. The foam pad captures solder balls and debris dislodged by the ultrasonic action, preventing recontamination and simplifying disposal.

The compact generator unit is ideal for convenient tabletop operation. The ultrasonic cleaning head measures 116 x 116 x 100 mm, to provide focused, efficient cleaning exactly where it is needed.

The Sawa 5000GUS combines speed, performance and affordability, delivering reliable stencil cleanliness and consistent print quality with minimal setup and operator effort.

