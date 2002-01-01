Stepless temperature soldering station

Magnum’s Soldering Station 2002 features an electronic control system which enables stepless temperature selection between 150°C and 450°C. The station, with an output of 24 V at up to 2 A, comes standard with the Soldering Iron 1002, both of which are optionally available in 80 W variants.
Thermocouple sensing ensures that the tip’s temperature is maintained within ±5°C of the selected temperature, with the desired temperature being achieved using electronic proportional control to vary the heating period. The system provides visual indication of its heating status to the operator.
The station, which comes in a robust ABS casing, has an illuminated rocker switch to turn it on and off, and can be earthed through a potential balance socket. It also provides a safety-spring holder for the soldering iron and compartments for a cleaning sponge and spare tips.
Read more...Understanding solder dross: causes and control strategies Truth Electronic Manufacturing
Editor's Choice Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Dross formation is an inevitable consequence of wave soldering. It occurs when molten solder comes into contact with oxygen, forming metal oxides that float on the surface of the solder bath. Over time, this oxidation byproduct accumulates and must be removed to maintain solder quality and process consistency.
Read more...The causes of solder balls in robotic soldering
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Solder balls (also known as solder splatter) are a major concern in many production sites as they may potentially cause shorts, leading to long-term impacts on product reliability.
Read more...Automatic stencil cleaning ZETECH ONE
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
The MBtech N29 series delivers high-precision stencil cleaning with a focus on efficiency, economy and the environment, and is ideal for SMT adhesive and solder paste stencil maintenance.
Read more...Versatile wave soldering MyKay Tronics
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
The EMST Stallion fc - PLC is a highly capable wave soldering machine engineered for precision and productivity in electronics manufacturing.
While every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained herein, the publisher and its agents cannot be held responsible for any errors contained, or any loss incurred as a result. Articles published do not necessarily reflect the views of the publishers. The editor reserves the right to alter or cut copy. Articles submitted are deemed to have been cleared for publication. Advertisements and company contact details are published as provided by the advertiser. Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd cannot be held responsible for the accuracy or veracity of supplied material.