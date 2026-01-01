Patented stencil stretching system

The ZelFlex patented stretching system uses compressed air to deliver precise, uniform tension across the entire stencil working area, ensuring optimal print performance from the outset. Once the stencil is positioned and tensioned on the frame, the air supply is disconnected. The frame can then be installed directly into the printer and operated continuously for up to 24 hours without any need to reconnect the air source.

This controlled pneumatic tensioning eliminates the long-term tension decay commonly associated with glued frames, resulting in improved production stability and consistently high print quality throughout extended runs. The system’s innovative perforation design allows for fast, easy, and repeatable stencil changes, significantly reducing downtime and operator effort.

One of the key advantages of ZelFlex pneumatic frames is their ability to maintain constant tension over time, delivering reliable and repeatable print results. By simply adjusting air pressure levels, the system can accommodate a wide range of stencil thicknesses. ZelFlex frames also reduce overall production costs, as a single frame can be used across multiple projects and production lines.

