Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services



Patented stencil stretching system

EMP 2026 Electronics Manufacturing & Production Handbook

The ZelFlex patented stretching system uses compressed air to deliver precise, uniform tension across the entire stencil working area, ensuring optimal print performance from the outset. Once the stencil is positioned and tensioned on the frame, the air supply is disconnected. The frame can then be installed directly into the printer and operated continuously for up to 24 hours without any need to reconnect the air source.

This controlled pneumatic tensioning eliminates the long-term tension decay commonly associated with glued frames, resulting in improved production stability and consistently high print quality throughout extended runs. The system’s innovative perforation design allows for fast, easy, and repeatable stencil changes, significantly reducing downtime and operator effort.

One of the key advantages of ZelFlex pneumatic frames is their ability to maintain constant tension over time, delivering reliable and repeatable print results. By simply adjusting air pressure levels, the system can accommodate a wide range of stencil thicknesses. ZelFlex frames also reduce overall production costs, as a single frame can be used across multiple projects and production lines.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 793 1318
Email: don@lstec.co.za
www: www.lstec.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Laser Stencil Technology


Further reading:

The impact of harsh environments and ionic contamination on post-reflow circuit assemblies
MyKay Tronics Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
There is well documented historical proof that post-reflow circuit assemblies, when subjected to harsh environments, are particularly vulnerable to failure mechanisms, but modern electronic assemblies are far more susceptible to this phenomenon.

Read more...
Engineering copper grain structure for high-yield hybrid bonding in 3D packaging
Testerion Editor's Choice Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
The way copper grains are sized and distributed forms the metallurgical foundation of hybrid bonding, enabling lower bonding temperatures, greater reliability, and stable grain structures throughout integration.

Read more...
Understanding solder dross: causes and control strategies
Truth Electronic Manufacturing Editor's Choice Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Dross formation is an inevitable consequence of wave soldering. It occurs when molten solder comes into contact with oxygen, forming metal oxides that float on the surface of the solder bath. Over time, this oxidation byproduct accumulates and must be removed to maintain solder quality and process consistency.

Read more...
Non-destructive techniques for identifying defects in BGA joints – TDR, 2DX, and cross-section-SEM comparison
MyKay Tronics Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
This whitepaper reports the results of a comparison of the following techniques: TDR, automatic X-ray inspection (AXI), transmission X-ray (2DX), cross-section/SEM, and Dye & Pry.

Read more...
Implications of using Pb-free solders on X-ray inspection of flip chips and BGAs
MyKay Tronics Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
With the move to Pb-free soldering, most of the attention has been paid to reflow temperatures, component compatibility, and reliability concerns, but the implications for inspection, particularly X-ray inspection, are equally important and often underestimated.

Read more...
The causes of solder balls in robotic soldering
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Solder balls (also known as solder splatter) are a major concern in many production sites as they may potentially cause shorts, leading to long-term impacts on product reliability.

Read more...
Material challenges for superconducting quantum chips
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
To achieve the scalable and repeatable production of superconducting circuits for quantum technology products, players in the industry are leveraging semiconductor fabrication techniques.

Read more...
UV curing oven for high-efficiency PCB production
Techmet Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
The jCURE-2UV+ from JTU is a cutting-edge ultraviolet curing oven engineered for fast, reliable curing of UV-sensitive coatings in SMT production environments.

Read more...
Automatic stencil cleaning
ZETECH ONE Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
The MBtech N29 series delivers high-precision stencil cleaning with a focus on efficiency, economy and the environment, and is ideal for SMT adhesive and solder paste stencil maintenance.

Read more...
Versatile wave soldering
MyKay Tronics Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
The EMST Stallion fc - PLC is a highly capable wave soldering machine engineered for precision and productivity in electronics manufacturing.

Read more...










