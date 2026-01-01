Patented stencil stretching system

The ZelFlex patented stretching system uses compressed air to deliver precise, uniform tension across the entire stencil working area, ensuring optimal print performance from the outset. Once the stencil is positioned and tensioned on the frame, the air supply is disconnected. The frame can then be installed directly into the printer and operated continuously for up to 24 hours without any need to reconnect the air source.
This controlled pneumatic tensioning eliminates the long-term tension decay commonly associated with glued frames, resulting in improved production stability and consistently high print quality throughout extended runs. The system’s innovative perforation design allows for fast, easy, and repeatable stencil changes, significantly reducing downtime and operator effort.
One of the key advantages of ZelFlex pneumatic frames is their ability to maintain constant tension over time, delivering reliable and repeatable print results. By simply adjusting air pressure levels, the system can accommodate a wide range of stencil thicknesses. ZelFlex frames also reduce overall production costs, as a single frame can be used across multiple projects and production lines.
Dross formation is an inevitable consequence of wave soldering. It occurs when molten solder comes into contact with oxygen, forming metal oxides that float on the surface of the solder bath. Over time, this oxidation byproduct accumulates and must be removed to maintain solder quality and process consistency.
Solder balls (also known as solder splatter) are a major concern in many production sites as they may potentially cause shorts, leading to long-term impacts on product reliability.
The MBtech N29 series delivers high-precision stencil cleaning with a focus on efficiency, economy and the environment, and is ideal for SMT adhesive and solder paste stencil maintenance.
The EMST Stallion fc - PLC is a highly capable wave soldering machine engineered for precision and productivity in electronics manufacturing.
