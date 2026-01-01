Automatic soldering system

The Hakko HF-600 Auto Soldering System is a high-performance soldering solution designed for automated and semi-automated production environments. Built to integrate with the FU-500 Intelligent Solder Feeder and compatible robotic systems, this unit delivers powerful and efficient soldering performance that is ideal for repeat-run manufacturing and professional assembly tasks.

At the core of the HF-600 is a robust 400 W soldering iron unit, which provides increased power compared to earlier models, helping to improve work efficiency on larger or more challenging workpieces. The unit supports a wide operating temperature range from 50°C to 500°C, enabling a broad range of soldering applications.

The system features Ethernet communication for remote configuration and data management. This allows connection to HAKKO control software over a LAN for easier setup, monitoring and data logging.

Technical convenience features include automatic tip series detection and an IR calibration interface, which together help maintain accurate temperature control and consistent solder joints. The HF-600 also supports nitrogen-assisted soldering when paired with the appropriate accessories, improving solder spread and enhancing process quality.

Credit(s)

Vepac Electronics





