Water-based defluxing agent

EMP 2026 Electronics Manufacturing & Production Handbook Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services

VIGON N 600 P75 from Zestron is a high-performance, water-based pH-neutral flux cleaner designed for precision defluxing of electronic assemblies. Its innovative neutral formulation delivers excellent removal of a wide range of flux residues from printed circuit boards and power electronics while maintaining material compatibility, even with sensitive metals, polymers, labels, and inks.

This cleaner is ideal for spray-in-air inline and batch cleaning systems, and it can also be applied in dip tank processes, offering flexibility across production environments. Its pH-neutral chemistry ensures safe, effective cleaning under low-standoff components without damaging delicate surfaces.

VIGON N 600 P75 supports advanced manufacturing needs, including power modules, flip chips, leadframe-based devices and power LEDs. By effectively preparing surfaces, it enhances subsequent processes like wire bonding and moulding, helping improve overall assembly quality.

The product also integrates well with process control tools such as ZESTRON EYE for real-time automatic concentration monitoring, and the Bath Analyzer 20 for quick manual checks, enabling stable and reliable cleaning performance.

Credit(s)

Electronic Industry Supplies





