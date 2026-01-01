Weller soldering station ‘Black Edition’

Weller’s WE1010 Black Edition Soldering Station is a premium limited-edition soldering station celebrating Weller’s 80th anniversary, combining professional performance with a striking black finish. Its high-power 85 W base and 70 W iron deliver quick heat-up times and efficient soldering for electronics repair, prototyping, and everyday workshop tasks.
The station’s digital interface features a clear LCD screen and simple push-button controls, making temperature adjustments intuitive and precise. Temperature stability is excellent, maintaining ±2°C of setpoint that ensures consistent joint quality.
Built for comfort and durability, the iron has a lightweight, pen-style grip with a heat-resistant silicone cable. The tool-free tip change system lets you swap ET-series tips quickly and safely, minimising downtime. An energy-saving standby mode automatically reduces power when not in use, helping prolong tip life and reduce energy consumption.
The station includes password protection to lock in your settings for repeatable results. The ESD-safe design and robust construction make this soldering station ideal for both professionals and serious hobbyists who want reliable everyday performance with a premium, limited-edition finish.
Understanding solder dross: causes and control strategies
Dross formation is an inevitable consequence of wave soldering. It occurs when molten solder comes into contact with oxygen, forming metal oxides that float on the surface of the solder bath. Over time, this oxidation byproduct accumulates and must be removed to maintain solder quality and process consistency.
The causes of solder balls in robotic soldering
Solder balls (also known as solder splatter) are a major concern in many production sites as they may potentially cause shorts, leading to long-term impacts on product reliability.
Automatic stencil cleaning
The MBtech N29 series delivers high-precision stencil cleaning with a focus on efficiency, economy and the environment, and is ideal for SMT adhesive and solder paste stencil maintenance.
Versatile wave soldering
The EMST Stallion fc - PLC is a highly capable wave soldering machine engineered for precision and productivity in electronics manufacturing.
