Solder paste for high print consistency

Indium Corporation has announced the availability of its SiPaste C312HF, a halogen-free, cleanable solder paste formulated for fine-feature printing. Designed with Type 7 powder for aperture sizes down to 60 μm, it enables fine-feature printing in advanced system-in-package applications.
SiPaste C312HF boosts process yields that combine best-in-class stencil print transfer efficiency and excellent stencil life with consistent printing, excellent response-to-pause, and superior reflow performance. Its post-reflow flux residue can be cleaned with a standard cleaning process using semi-aqueous chemistries or a saponifier, or it can be used as a standard no-clean paste in processes where post-reflow cleaning is not required.
Indium Corporation’s SiPaste series is specifically designed for fine-feature printing with fine powders ranging from Type 5 to Type 8, including the SiPaste C312HF with Type 7 powder. The products help reduce slumping and demonstrate consistent superior printing performance.
Dross formation is an inevitable consequence of wave soldering. It occurs when molten solder comes into contact with oxygen, forming metal oxides that float on the surface of the solder bath. Over time, this oxidation byproduct accumulates and must be removed to maintain solder quality and process consistency.
Solder balls (also known as solder splatter) are a major concern in many production sites as they may potentially cause shorts, leading to long-term impacts on product reliability.
The MBtech N29 series delivers high-precision stencil cleaning with a focus on efficiency, economy and the environment, and is ideal for SMT adhesive and solder paste stencil maintenance.
The EMST Stallion fc - PLC is a highly capable wave soldering machine engineered for precision and productivity in electronics manufacturing.
