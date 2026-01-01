Solder paste for high print consistency

EMP 2026 Electronics Manufacturing & Production Handbook Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services

Indium Corporation has announced the availability of its SiPaste C312HF, a halogen-free, cleanable solder paste formulated for fine-feature printing. Designed with Type 7 powder for aperture sizes down to 60 μm, it enables fine-feature printing in advanced system-in-package applications.

SiPaste C312HF boosts process yields that combine best-in-class stencil print transfer efficiency and excellent stencil life with consistent printing, excellent response-to-pause, and superior reflow performance. Its post-reflow flux residue can be cleaned with a standard cleaning process using semi-aqueous chemistries or a saponifier, or it can be used as a standard no-clean paste in processes where post-reflow cleaning is not required.

Indium Corporation’s SiPaste series is specifically designed for fine-feature printing with fine powders ranging from Type 5 to Type 8, including the SiPaste C312HF with Type 7 powder. The products help reduce slumping and demonstrate consistent superior printing performance.

Credit(s)

Techmet





