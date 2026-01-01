Vectorguard stencil frames

The Vectorguard uses a unique tensioning system that, unlike other tensioning systems, is not pressure dependent. This means that tensioning is simple and automatic, completely independent of traditional pneumatic processes.
The Vectorguard system features an extruded aluminium guard, securely attached to each edge of the foil using interlocking moulded plastic corners. The enhanced safety and rigidity this offers means that the foil can be retrieved, tensioned, and adjusted with absolute confidence.
Mounting the foil in the Vectorguard frame system takes only a matter of seconds, requiring little training or physical effort. The system is not only easy to set up, but is also compatible with virtually any modern platform. Vectorguard eliminates the need for complex alignment procedures as tensioning is both accurate and automatic.
As a lightweight and compact frameless stencil technology, VectorGuard offers manufacturers enhanced storage convenience. By storing foils in the designated protective cassettes, storage space can be reduced by up to 75% compared to conventional stencils.
Read more...Understanding solder dross: causes and control strategies Truth Electronic Manufacturing
Editor's Choice Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Dross formation is an inevitable consequence of wave soldering. It occurs when molten solder comes into contact with oxygen, forming metal oxides that float on the surface of the solder bath. Over time, this oxidation byproduct accumulates and must be removed to maintain solder quality and process consistency.
Read more...The causes of solder balls in robotic soldering
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Solder balls (also known as solder splatter) are a major concern in many production sites as they may potentially cause shorts, leading to long-term impacts on product reliability.
Read more...Automatic stencil cleaning ZETECH ONE
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
The MBtech N29 series delivers high-precision stencil cleaning with a focus on efficiency, economy and the environment, and is ideal for SMT adhesive and solder paste stencil maintenance.
Read more...Versatile wave soldering MyKay Tronics
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
The EMST Stallion fc - PLC is a highly capable wave soldering machine engineered for precision and productivity in electronics manufacturing.
While every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained herein, the publisher and its agents cannot be held responsible for any errors contained, or any loss incurred as a result. Articles published do not necessarily reflect the views of the publishers. The editor reserves the right to alter or cut copy. Articles submitted are deemed to have been cleared for publication. Advertisements and company contact details are published as provided by the advertiser. Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd cannot be held responsible for the accuracy or veracity of supplied material.