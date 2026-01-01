Premium rework station

The JBC DDSD 2-Tool Rework Station with DT530 is a premium, versatile solution for demanding soldering and desoldering tasks in electronics assembly and repair. Designed to handle both surface-mount and high-power through-hole applications, this station delivers clean, precise rework results thanks to the powerful combination of JBC’s most efficient soldering system and intelligent heat management, which extends tip life and reduces energy usage.
The DDSD features a DDE 2-Tool Control Unit that manages up to two tools simultaneously, each delivering up to 150 W of peak power for consistent thermal performance. The package includes a T245 general purpose handle and the DT530 angled desoldering iron with D530-series tips, ideal for removing through-hole components and excess solder after SMD removal. An MSE electric desoldering module delivers up to 85% vacuum, ensuring efficient, precise solder extraction without the need for external compressed air.
Temperature can be set between 90°C and 450°C with excellent stability and accuracy, and USB connectivity supports firmware updates and PC communications.
Read more...Understanding solder dross: causes and control strategies Truth Electronic Manufacturing
Editor's Choice Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Dross formation is an inevitable consequence of wave soldering. It occurs when molten solder comes into contact with oxygen, forming metal oxides that float on the surface of the solder bath. Over time, this oxidation byproduct accumulates and must be removed to maintain solder quality and process consistency.
Read more...The causes of solder balls in robotic soldering
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Solder balls (also known as solder splatter) are a major concern in many production sites as they may potentially cause shorts, leading to long-term impacts on product reliability.
Read more...Automatic stencil cleaning ZETECH ONE
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
The MBtech N29 series delivers high-precision stencil cleaning with a focus on efficiency, economy and the environment, and is ideal for SMT adhesive and solder paste stencil maintenance.
Read more...Versatile wave soldering MyKay Tronics
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
The EMST Stallion fc - PLC is a highly capable wave soldering machine engineered for precision and productivity in electronics manufacturing.
