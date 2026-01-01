Premium rework station

The JBC DDSD 2-Tool Rework Station with DT530 is a premium, versatile solution for demanding soldering and desoldering tasks in electronics assembly and repair. Designed to handle both surface-mount and high-power through-hole applications, this station delivers clean, precise rework results thanks to the powerful combination of JBC’s most efficient soldering system and intelligent heat management, which extends tip life and reduces energy usage.

The DDSD features a DDE 2-Tool Control Unit that manages up to two tools simultaneously, each delivering up to 150 W of peak power for consistent thermal performance. The package includes a T245 general purpose handle and the DT530 angled desoldering iron with D530-series tips, ideal for removing through-hole components and excess solder after SMD removal. An MSE electric desoldering module delivers up to 85% vacuum, ensuring efficient, precise solder extraction without the need for external compressed air.

Temperature can be set between 90°C and 450°C with excellent stability and accuracy, and USB connectivity supports firmware updates and PC communications.

