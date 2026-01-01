Ergonomic solder paste dispenser

The Magnum MD100 Solder Paste Dispenser is a practical one-hand tool designed to make solder paste application fast, accurate, and comfortable. It functions much like a miniature caulking gun, allowing you to insert a solder paste syringe, engage the back trigger and apply the paste with controlled pressure. This simple mechanism dispenses solder paste one drop at a time, helping you achieve precise application on pads and components without mess or waste.
Built with efficiency in mind, the MD100 is ideal for electronics technicians, hobbyists and production environments where speed and repeatability matter. Its one-handed operation leaves your other hand free to hold components or tools, speeding up repetitive tasks and reducing fatigue during long sessions.
Manufactured by Magnum with durability and performance in mind, the MD100 is a robust addition to any soldering toolkit. Its ergonomic design and straightforward operation make it a solid choice for anyone looking to improve workflow and accuracy when working with solder paste.
Dross formation is an inevitable consequence of wave soldering. It occurs when molten solder comes into contact with oxygen, forming metal oxides that float on the surface of the solder bath. Over time, this oxidation byproduct accumulates and must be removed to maintain solder quality and process consistency.
Solder balls (also known as solder splatter) are a major concern in many production sites as they may potentially cause shorts, leading to long-term impacts on product reliability.
The MBtech N29 series delivers high-precision stencil cleaning with a focus on efficiency, economy and the environment, and is ideal for SMT adhesive and solder paste stencil maintenance.
