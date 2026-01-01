ZeroSmog Shield Black Edition is a limited-edition compact and effective fume extraction unit designed to keep your workspace air clean and safe while soldering. Built to celebrate Weller’s 80th anniversary, it is available in the same limited-edition black finish that celebrates Weller’s heritage.
The unit delivers advanced air filtration capable of capturing both particles and gases to maintain a healthier work environment. Its EPA E10-rated filtration system ensures efficient removal of soldering fumes that can be harmful over long exposure.
The ZeroSmog Shield operates quietly at around 50 dB, and its compact, stackable design lets you place it neatly alongside most soldering stations, saving bench space without sacrificing performance.
Built-in smart monitoring continually checks the condition of the filter media, helping ensure consistent extraction effectiveness and alerting the user when it’s time for replacement. Quick-change filters and intuitive controls make daily use and maintenance easy, while an integrated work light clearly highlights the optimal extraction area. The result is a versatile fume management solution that enhances both safety and workflow in any electronics workshop.
Dross formation is an inevitable consequence of wave soldering. It occurs when molten solder comes into contact with oxygen, forming metal oxides that float on the surface of the solder bath. Over time, this oxidation byproduct accumulates and must be removed to maintain solder quality and process consistency.
Solder balls (also known as solder splatter) are a major concern in many production sites as they may potentially cause shorts, leading to long-term impacts on product reliability.
The MBtech N29 series delivers high-precision stencil cleaning with a focus on efficiency, economy and the environment, and is ideal for SMT adhesive and solder paste stencil maintenance.
