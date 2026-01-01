Electrostatic discharge chairs

An ESD chair forms an integral part of grounding within the electrostatic discharge (ESD) protected area. Since static build-up involves intermittent contact between two objects with conductive properties, a person working on a chair will generate a static charge. This charge will transfer to the nearest ESD-sensitive component, which could potentially damage the product.

For an ESD chair to be used in a protected area, its resistance to ground from any part of the seat must be less than 1x1010 ohms, with at least two castors or feet providing a path to ground.

Altico Static Control is a specialist in ESD-safe workstation gear. They offer static dissipative vinyl chairs to help combat static generation in the workplace. Static dissipative vinyl chairs are standard black with conductive caster wheels, a grounding chain and adjustable foot-ring. Alternatively, ESD sprays for normal chairs are also available.

