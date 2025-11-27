The trillion-dollar energy opportunity in focus at the Africa Energy Indaba
27 November 2025
Africa stands at the centre of one of the greatest energy investment opportunities of the 21st century. As global markets search for bankable projects, scalable renewables, and high-growth energy economies, attention is rapidly turning to a continent rich in resources, reform momentum, and unmet demand.
According to the World Economic Forum, achieving a sustainable energy future in Africa will require an estimated $2,9 trillion in investment between 2022 and 2050, with annual energy investment needs rising from $70 billion in 2022 to $160 billion by 2050. This scale of opportunity is unmatched in emerging markets.
Renewable growth is already accelerating. Installed renewable capacity in Africa increased from approximately 60 GW in 2023 to nearly 67 GW in 2024, with solar and wind projected to expand dramatically by 2050. Yet despite holding extraordinary renewable potential - 10 TW solar, 350 GW hydro, 110 GW wind and 15 GW geothermal - Africa has attracted less than 2% of global renewable investment over the past two decades.
However, market signals are shifting. Solar panel imports surged by 60% year-on-year, reaching 15 GW in the 12 months ending June 2025, indicating rapid market activation even in regions historically underserved by grid infrastructure.
At the same time, the urgency remains stark; over 600 million Africans still lack access to electricity, and achieving universal access will require an estimated $64 billion annually. Encouragingly, climate-related finance in Africa has grown to over $50 billion, a 48% increase in mobilised funds, reflecting rising global confidence in African energy markets.
This is the context in which the Africa Energy Indaba, hosted annually in Cape Town, has become the continent’s leading platform where policy meets projects, and investment meets opportunity.
The Indaba convenes senior government leaders, utilities, regulators, project developers, financiers, DFIs, investors, and technology providers from across Africa and the world to engage directly on investment-ready energy projects, enabling policy frameworks, and the partnerships required to unlock delivery at scale.
For more information visit www.africaenergyindaba.com
