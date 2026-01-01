Conductive ESD footwear

EMP 2026 Electronics Manufacturing & Production Handbook Circuit & System Protection

Eliminating static charge build-up in rugged working areas is crucial to prevent ESD damage. Grounding systems are used to ensure that all components, personnel and any other conductors are at the same electrical potential. Conductive ESD boots are used in conjunction with other grounding devices, such as a wrist strap, cord, and ESD surface mats, to provide a continuous path to ground to dissipate any static. ESD footwear or foot grounders should be worn on both feet to ensure constant contact with the floor.

Altico offers a complete range of ESD footwear, including ESD office shoes and ESD conductive work boots. The range of ESD boots and shoes meet the requirements of standard EN 61340-5-1.

Types of ESD footwear available include:

• Leather safety boots.

• Rubber gumboots.

• ESD shoes.

• Crocs.

• Heel grounders.

• Toe grounders.

Credit(s)

Actum





