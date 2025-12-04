Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
AI & ML
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Edge Computing & IIoT
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





News



Print this page printer friendly version

Innovative South African electronics system makes overseas debut

EMP 2026 Electronics Manufacturing & Production Handbook News

Pretoria-based electronics company Etion Create is showing a new range of innovative solutions, including cybersecurity systems at the third edition of World Defense Show (WDS2026) in Riyadh, capital of Saudi Arabia, this week. Increasingly focused on offering mission computer systems, Etion Create’s new Cheetah tactical router is making its debut there. It is both ITAR-free and NATO generic vehicle architecture (NGVA) compliant, which makes it ideal for tactical applications.

It is built on the new standard VNX+ platform with a growth path into mission computer applications, according to Tobie van Loggerenberg, executive business development manager. “It can be upgraded to mission computer with CM120 Intel ATOM or the NVIDA Jetson Nano VNX+ processing module,” Van Loggerenberg explained. “Importantly, it provides centralised security encrypted connectivity for situational awareness, and sensor and effector interfacing, communications internal and external to the vehicle, and tactical datalink functions.”

Also on display at WDS2026 in Saudi Arabia is a compact and more cost-effective version of Etion Create’s proven and successful CheetahNAV tactical vehicle navigation system, which itself is evolving into a family of tactical mission systems.

With the Middle East being a focus area for Etion Create, the CheetahNAV is now being built in Saudi Arabia, and in service in the Kingdom and with Middle East customers.

According to Van Loggerenberg, the latest CheetahNAV Compact was designed for compactness and space-efficiency, ensuring it can be seamlessly integrated into a wide range of vehicle platforms. Despite its reduced size, the display maintains excellent readability and clarity, thanks to advanced display technologies.

Besides route planning functionality, the CheetahNAV Compact utilises real-time moving map technology that provides the driver and crew continuously with accurate situational awareness information. Like the CheetahNAV, the compact version provides dead-reckoning horizontal position accuracy of 0,2% of distance travelled in a GNSS denied situation. This translates to accuracy of just 200 metres over 100 kilometres travelled.

The integrated inertial measurement unit (IMU) ensures jamming-free operation during emergency conditions where normal communication networks are compromised. Its multi-language option ensures successful joint multinational operations.

Etion Create is confident its Saudi built products are meeting the stringent requirements of the country’s armed forces and allies.

On the cybersecurity front, Etion Create is showing its new RQ11 system for the first time. The RQ11 provides a blanket layer of encryption onto any existing radio network.

“It is a strategic security terminal intended for use in command centres, base or shore stations, and even on naval vessels,” stated Van Loggerenberg. “The RQ11 allows for secure, interoperable voice and data services across radios from diverse manufacturers.”

All over-the-air communications are encrypted and access to the unit is restricted through an access code. A dedicated Crypto/Plain switch and corresponding LEDs make it clear to the operator in which mode the device is.

A Zeroize functionality is also provided from the front panel, which erases all data and keys.

Based on Etion Create’s TQ5 secure modem module and the Nanoteq QCM-R radio cryptographic module, it provides auditability for the secure cryptographic architecture.

For more information contact Etion Create, +27 12 678 9740, sales@etioncreate.co.za, www.etioncreate.co.za




Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Barracuda commissions new IPC Class 3 aerospace facility
Barracuda Holdings Editor's Choice News
The company has commissioned a new dedicated IPC Class 3 facility in Somerset West. and has concluded a new investment partnership that will provide the capital and management capacity required to scale operations.

Read more...
MyKay Tronics from humble beginnings
MyKay Tronics News
MyKay Tronics prides itself on not only supplying products and equipment in a growing electronic market, but to also supply the best service and support to its client base.

Read more...
Mzansi Energy Consortium helps future proof SA’s national grid
News
The Marula Green Power project will be South Africa’s first grid-forming renewable energy facility, combining 132 MWp of solar PV with a 360 MWh battery energy storage system and a dedicated 132 kV transmission line.

Read more...
Isuzu Motors South Africa, NoMuda, and S4 Integration announce launch of major two-year MES transformation project
News
This innovative project sets out to replace Isuzu’s multiple outdated legacy Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) applications with a single solution – the advanced NoMuda VisualFactory MES solution.

Read more...
Why technical and vocational skills are South Africa’s growth engine
News
As matric results and the new school year loom, Kagiso Trust urges learners to look beyond degrees and consider skills-based pathways that lead directly to employment.

Read more...
Products of the Year 2025
News
With the electronics industry slowly rebounding after the downturn of 2024, many new and exciting products were announced across the various sectors. These are my picks for 2025.

Read more...
Embit signs NeoMesh wireless protocol stack licensing agreement
News
The agreement enables Embit to offer fully customised module solutions with integrated NeoMesh wireless protocol stack that leverage NeoMesh’s ultra-low power consumption and exceptional scalability.

Read more...
Latest European market figures
News
The latest market figures indicate a modest, but notable return to growth across the European electronic components sector.

Read more...
2025 GSA award nominees
News
The Global Semiconductor Alliance recently announced the nominees in various awards categories. Winners will be revealed at a gala event on 04 December 2025.

Read more...
Automation and AI: powering Africa’s energy future
News
Driving innovation, reliability, and digital transformation in Africa’s energy sector – a key focus at the 2026 Africa Energy Indaba.

Read more...










While every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained herein, the publisher and its agents cannot be held responsible for any errors contained, or any loss incurred as a result. Articles published do not necessarily reflect the views of the publishers. The editor reserves the right to alter or cut copy. Articles submitted are deemed to have been cleared for publication. Advertisements and company contact details are published as provided by the advertiser. Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd cannot be held responsible for the accuracy or veracity of supplied material.

Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  SMART Security Solutions
»  SMART Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved