Innovative South African electronics system makes overseas debut

Pretoria-based electronics company Etion Create is showing a new range of innovative solutions, including cybersecurity systems at the third edition of World Defense Show (WDS2026) in Riyadh, capital of Saudi Arabia, this week. Increasingly focused on offering mission computer systems, Etion Create’s new Cheetah tactical router is making its debut there. It is both ITAR-free and NATO generic vehicle architecture (NGVA) compliant, which makes it ideal for tactical applications.

It is built on the new standard VNX+ platform with a growth path into mission computer applications, according to Tobie van Loggerenberg, executive business development manager. “It can be upgraded to mission computer with CM120 Intel ATOM or the NVIDA Jetson Nano VNX+ processing module,” Van Loggerenberg explained. “Importantly, it provides centralised security encrypted connectivity for situational awareness, and sensor and effector interfacing, communications internal and external to the vehicle, and tactical datalink functions.”

Also on display at WDS2026 in Saudi Arabia is a compact and more cost-effective version of Etion Create’s proven and successful CheetahNAV tactical vehicle navigation system, which itself is evolving into a family of tactical mission systems.

With the Middle East being a focus area for Etion Create, the CheetahNAV is now being built in Saudi Arabia, and in service in the Kingdom and with Middle East customers.

According to Van Loggerenberg, the latest CheetahNAV Compact was designed for compactness and space-efficiency, ensuring it can be seamlessly integrated into a wide range of vehicle platforms. Despite its reduced size, the display maintains excellent readability and clarity, thanks to advanced display technologies.

Besides route planning functionality, the CheetahNAV Compact utilises real-time moving map technology that provides the driver and crew continuously with accurate situational awareness information. Like the CheetahNAV, the compact version provides dead-reckoning horizontal position accuracy of 0,2% of distance travelled in a GNSS denied situation. This translates to accuracy of just 200 metres over 100 kilometres travelled.

The integrated inertial measurement unit (IMU) ensures jamming-free operation during emergency conditions where normal communication networks are compromised. Its multi-language option ensures successful joint multinational operations.

Etion Create is confident its Saudi built products are meeting the stringent requirements of the country’s armed forces and allies.

On the cybersecurity front, Etion Create is showing its new RQ11 system for the first time. The RQ11 provides a blanket layer of encryption onto any existing radio network.

“It is a strategic security terminal intended for use in command centres, base or shore stations, and even on naval vessels,” stated Van Loggerenberg. “The RQ11 allows for secure, interoperable voice and data services across radios from diverse manufacturers.”

All over-the-air communications are encrypted and access to the unit is restricted through an access code. A dedicated Crypto/Plain switch and corresponding LEDs make it clear to the operator in which mode the device is.

A Zeroize functionality is also provided from the front panel, which erases all data and keys.

Based on Etion Create’s TQ5 secure modem module and the Nanoteq QCM-R radio cryptographic module, it provides auditability for the secure cryptographic architecture.

For more information contact Etion Create, +27 12 678 9740 , sales@etioncreate.co.za, www.etioncreate.co.za





