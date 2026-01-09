Africa Energy Indaba announces opening plenary panel

The Africa Energy Indaba will open its 2026 Conference with a high-level plenary panel addressing one of the continent’s most urgent challenges: Energy Access and Energy Poverty – Mission 300M.

Despite ongoing electrification efforts, hundreds of millions of Africans remain without access to affordable, reliable energy systems. While governments continue to report progress in new grid connections each year, rapid population growth across the continent means that the overall access gap remains stubbornly persistent. Without accelerated intervention, energy poverty will continue to constrain healthcare delivery, education systems, industrialisation, and long-term economic growth.

The Opening Plenary will examine how the recently launched Mission 300M initiative – aimed at connecting 300 million Africans to electricity - can shift from ambition to accelerated implementation. The discussion will focus on unlocking capital, reforming regulatory frameworks, scaling distributed solutions, and strengthening regional power integration to ensure measurable, time-bound impact.

Distinguished opening plenary speakers include:

• Ethen Singh, chief executive officer, Edison Power.

• Hon. Dr. Ruth Nankabirwa Ssentamu, Minister of Energy and Mineral Development, Republic of Uganda.

• Andrew Herscowitz, chief executive officer, M300 Accelerator.

• Cassandra Siemens, eGRID regional manager, Hatch (Panel Host).

• Nontokozo Hadebe, group strategy executive for Strategy and Sustainability, Eskom.

• H.E. James Opiyo Wandayi, Cabinet Secretary of Energy and Petroleum, Republic of Kenya.

• H.E. João Baptista Borges, Minister of Energy and Water, Republic of Angola.

Bringing together ministers, utilities, private sector leaders, financiers, and development partners, this session will set the strategic tone for Africa’s premier energy investment platform.

Key themes to be addressed:

• Accelerating implementation of Mission 300M targets.

• Bridging the financing gap for grid and off-grid solutions.

• Aligning population growth with electrification strategy.

• Strengthening public-private partnerships.

• Energy access as a foundation for healthcare, education and industrialisation.

“Africa cannot industrialise in the dark,” said Liz Hart, managing director of the Africa Energy Indaba. “Mission 300M represents a historic opportunity, but ambition must now translate into accelerated delivery. This plenary will bring together the decision-makers and investors capable of moving from policy discussion to implementation at scale.”

The 18th edition of the Africa Energy Indaba will convene over 5000 participants from more than 40 countries, including government leaders, utilities, investors, project developers, multilateral institutions, and technology providers. The Opening Plenary will serve as the flagship session launching three days of strategic dialogue, investment engagement, and project development discussions.

For more information visit www.africaenergyindaba.com





