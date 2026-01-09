Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
AI & ML
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Edge Computing & IIoT
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Events



Print this page printer friendly version

Africa Energy Indaba announces opening plenary panel

EMP 2026 Electronics Manufacturing & Production Handbook Events

The Africa Energy Indaba will open its 2026 Conference with a high-level plenary panel addressing one of the continent’s most urgent challenges: Energy Access and Energy Poverty – Mission 300M.

Despite ongoing electrification efforts, hundreds of millions of Africans remain without access to affordable, reliable energy systems. While governments continue to report progress in new grid connections each year, rapid population growth across the continent means that the overall access gap remains stubbornly persistent. Without accelerated intervention, energy poverty will continue to constrain healthcare delivery, education systems, industrialisation, and long-term economic growth.

The Opening Plenary will examine how the recently launched Mission 300M initiative – aimed at connecting 300 million Africans to electricity - can shift from ambition to accelerated implementation. The discussion will focus on unlocking capital, reforming regulatory frameworks, scaling distributed solutions, and strengthening regional power integration to ensure measurable, time-bound impact.

Distinguished opening plenary speakers include:

• Ethen Singh, chief executive officer, Edison Power.

• Hon. Dr. Ruth Nankabirwa Ssentamu, Minister of Energy and Mineral Development, Republic of Uganda.

• Andrew Herscowitz, chief executive officer, M300 Accelerator.

• Cassandra Siemens, eGRID regional manager, Hatch (Panel Host).

• Nontokozo Hadebe, group strategy executive for Strategy and Sustainability, Eskom.

• H.E. James Opiyo Wandayi, Cabinet Secretary of Energy and Petroleum, Republic of Kenya.

• H.E. João Baptista Borges, Minister of Energy and Water, Republic of Angola.

Bringing together ministers, utilities, private sector leaders, financiers, and development partners, this session will set the strategic tone for Africa’s premier energy investment platform.

Key themes to be addressed:

• Accelerating implementation of Mission 300M targets.

• Bridging the financing gap for grid and off-grid solutions.

• Aligning population growth with electrification strategy.

• Strengthening public-private partnerships.

• Energy access as a foundation for healthcare, education and industrialisation.

“Africa cannot industrialise in the dark,” said Liz Hart, managing director of the Africa Energy Indaba. “Mission 300M represents a historic opportunity, but ambition must now translate into accelerated delivery. This plenary will bring together the decision-makers and investors capable of moving from policy discussion to implementation at scale.”

The 18th edition of the Africa Energy Indaba will convene over 5000 participants from more than 40 countries, including government leaders, utilities, investors, project developers, multilateral institutions, and technology providers. The Opening Plenary will serve as the flagship session launching three days of strategic dialogue, investment engagement, and project development discussions.

For more information visit www.africaenergyindaba.com




Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

The trillion-dollar energy opportunity in focus at the Africa Energy Indaba
Events
The Indaba convenes senior government leaders, utilities, regulators, project developers, financiers, DFIs, investors, and technology providers from across Africa and the world to engage directly on investment-ready energy projects, enabling policy frameworks, and the partnerships required to unlock delivery at scale.

Read more...
Tech Talks begins in February 2026
Events
This year’s Tech Talk series from Silicon Labs will deliver the practical training engineers rely on, plus all-new technology leadership sessions, thought-leader insights, and chats.

Read more...
Proteus hands-on training conference
Events
Join Dizzy Enterprises halfway through February as they explore the Proteus Design Suite in depth, including the new ProPilot AI integration.

Read more...
Semicon Summit 2025: Where engineers, chipmakers and policymakers shape the future together
Events
[Sponsored] Hosted by McKinsey Electronics, the summit introduced a new regional platform that placed engineering discussions at its core while recognising the growing role of policy, governance, and industrial strategy in semiconductor decision-making.

Read more...
Events
Events
CES 2026 6-9 January 2026 Las Vegas, USA CES is the world’s most powerful tech event where innovations transforming how we live are unveiled. It is where global brands get business done, new partners ...

Read more...
Semicon Summit 2025-Dubai: A platform for Africa’s engineers to connect with global semiconductor leaders
Events
[Sponsored] Across the world, emerging markets are no longer standing at the edge of the technology race. They are shaping it, influencing priorities, and building the systems that will define tomorrow.

Read more...
EVENTS
Events
   productronica 18-21 November Munchen, Germany Visitors to productronica will experience the full range of electronics manufacturing technologies and solutions presented by renowned international ...

Read more...
Webinar: Next generation solar design
Events
Infineon’s next webinar is titled ‘Accelerate next generation solar design with Infineon’s advanced system solutions’.

Read more...
Webinar: Extend battery life and protect data with ultra-low-power STM32 MCUs
Events
In this workshop, ST experts will provide an overview of the latest ultra-low-power STM32 MCU series.

Read more...
EVENTS
Events
   SMTA International 19-23 October 2025 Illinois, USA Discover the electronics manufacturing industry’s premier event. This year SMTA International will be co-located with The Assembly Show – bringing ...

Read more...










While every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained herein, the publisher and its agents cannot be held responsible for any errors contained, or any loss incurred as a result. Articles published do not necessarily reflect the views of the publishers. The editor reserves the right to alter or cut copy. Articles submitted are deemed to have been cleared for publication. Advertisements and company contact details are published as provided by the advertiser. Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd cannot be held responsible for the accuracy or veracity of supplied material.

Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  SMART Security Solutions
»  SMART Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved