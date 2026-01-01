Otto Wireless appointed as sole agent for Dragino Technology

Otto Wireless Solutions has announced its appointment as the sole agent for Dragino Technology in South Africa.

Dragino is a globally recognised leader in LoRaWAN and Internet of Things products and solutions, and is known for delivering reliable, cost-effective hardware used in smart cities, industrial IoT, agriculture, environmental monitoring, and research applications worldwide.

Through this exclusive partnership, Otto Wireless Solutions will represent Dragino’s full portfolio in South Africa, providing local sales, technical support, and market development for Dragino’s LoRaWAN gateways, sensors, end devices, and IoT development platforms.

“This appointment marks an important milestone for Otto Wireless Solutions,” said Barry Culligan, MD of Otto Wireless Solutions. “Dragino’s proven LoRaWAN and IoT technologies align perfectly with the growing demand for scalable, low-power, long-range connectivity across South Africa. We are excited to bring these world-class solutions to the local market with dedicated support and expertise.”

Dragino’s products are widely adopted for their open architecture, robust performance, and ease of integration with leading LoRaWAN network servers and IoT platforms. The partnership strengthens Dragino’s presence in southern Africa, while enabling customers to benefit from local availability, faster deployment, and on-the-ground technical assistance.

“We are pleased to appoint Otto Wireless Solutions as our sole agent in South Africa,” said Hera Gua, Dragino. “Otto’s strong technical capability and deep understanding of the local IoT landscape make them an ideal partner to support customers and expand Dragino’s footprint in the region.”

