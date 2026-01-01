Otto Wireless appointed as sole agent for Dragino Technology

Otto Wireless Solutions has announced its appointment as the sole agent for Dragino Technology in South Africa.
Dragino is a globally recognised leader in LoRaWAN and Internet of Things products and solutions, and is known for delivering reliable, cost-effective hardware used in smart cities, industrial IoT, agriculture, environmental monitoring, and research applications worldwide.
Through this exclusive partnership, Otto Wireless Solutions will represent Dragino’s full portfolio in South Africa, providing local sales, technical support, and market development for Dragino’s LoRaWAN gateways, sensors, end devices, and IoT development platforms.
“This appointment marks an important milestone for Otto Wireless Solutions,” said Barry Culligan, MD of Otto Wireless Solutions. “Dragino’s proven LoRaWAN and IoT technologies align perfectly with the growing demand for scalable, low-power, long-range connectivity across South Africa. We are excited to bring these world-class solutions to the local market with dedicated support and expertise.”
Dragino’s products are widely adopted for their open architecture, robust performance, and ease of integration with leading LoRaWAN network servers and IoT platforms. The partnership strengthens Dragino’s presence in southern Africa, while enabling customers to benefit from local availability, faster deployment, and on-the-ground technical assistance.
“We are pleased to appoint Otto Wireless Solutions as our sole agent in South Africa,” said Hera Gua, Dragino. “Otto’s strong technical capability and deep understanding of the local IoT landscape make them an ideal partner to support customers and expand Dragino’s footprint in the region.”
Read more...100ZR evaluation added to test instruments Tamashi Technology Investments
Test & Measurement
Anritsu Corporation has added 100ZR coherent optical transceiver evaluation to its portable Network Master Pro MT1040A/MT1000A testers, enabling comprehensive communication performance testing for the next-generation 100ZR standard.
Read more...Multichannel digitisers Vepac Electronics
Test & Measurement
Spectrum Instrumentation has released new flagship digitisers with 12-bit resolution and a maximum of 6 channels at 10 GS/s or 12 channels at 5 GS/s acquisition speed.
Read more...Precise DC power analysis Conical Technologies
Test & Measurement
The ITECH IT2705 DC power analyser is designed to help engineers and researchers capture it all, from the tiniest deep sleep currents to the highest peak operating loads.
While every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained herein, the publisher and its agents cannot be held responsible for any errors contained, or any loss incurred as a result. Articles published do not necessarily reflect the views of the publishers. The editor reserves the right to alter or cut copy. Articles submitted are deemed to have been cleared for publication. Advertisements and company contact details are published as provided by the advertiser. Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd cannot be held responsible for the accuracy or veracity of supplied material.