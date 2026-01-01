Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
AI & ML
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Edge Computing & IIoT
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services



Print this page printer friendly version

Downstream demand, system reliability, and the expanding role of engineering-led distribution

EMP 2026 Electronics Manufacturing & Production Handbook Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services

[Sponsored]

South Africa’s semiconductor market driven by system deployment

South Africa’s semiconductor market in 2026 is shaped primarily by downstream demand rather than local fabrication capacity. While the country remains dependent on imported semiconductor devices, the electronics content of systems deployed across automotive manufacturing, telecommunications networks, energy infrastructure and data centres continues to rise. Growth is driven by system complexity, digitalisation and the need to improve efficiency, reliability, and operational visibility across industrial sectors. Semiconductor demand is therefore defined less by production volumes and more by the technical, lifecycle, and availability requirements of deployed systems.

This environment places engineers and procurement teams at the centre of semiconductor decision-making. Component selection is no longer guided solely by electrical performance or unit cost. Long-term availability, reliability under constrained operating conditions, and supply continuity have become decisive factors, particularly in a market affected by energy instability, long product lifecycles, and global supply volatility. Semiconductor distributors are consequently assuming a more strategic role, supporting customers through design-in assistance, lifecycle planning, and supply-chain assurance.

Automotive electronics expanding semiconductor integration

South Africa’s semiconductor market continues to grow steadily on the back of structural downstream demand. Automotive manufacturing remains a major contributor. Vehicles assembled locally contain a rising number of electronic control units managing powertrain operation, safety systems, infotainment, connectivity, and energy efficiency. Electrification trends, even at early adoption stages, significantly increase semiconductor content through battery management systems, power conversion stages, and high voltage control electronics. Advanced driver assistance functions and vehicle connectivity further increase demand for microcontrollers, sensors, and communication devices. These systems must operate reliably over long service lives in harsh thermal and electrical environments, making qualification and long-term support essential design considerations.

Telecommunications infrastructure accelerating connectivity demands

Telecommunications infrastructure represents another key demand driver. Ongoing expansion of mobile networks and fibre connectivity requires deployment of increasingly sophisticated base stations, routers, and edge computing platforms. These systems rely on RF devices, mixed-signal ICs, high-speed processors, and timing solutions capable of supporting higher data rates and lower latency. Energy efficiency is a growing concern as network operators seek to manage operating costs, while expanding capacity, reinforcing the importance of power-efficient semiconductor architectures.

Energy and industrial infrastructure driving reliability requirements

Energy and industrial infrastructure form a third pillar of demand. South Africa’s energy sector is evolving as utilities and private operators invest in renewable generation, grid stabilisation, and digital monitoring. Semiconductors are embedded throughout power conversion equipment, protection systems, and control platforms, enabling real-time monitoring and optimisation. In mining and manufacturing environments, embedded controllers, sensors, and industrial computing platforms support automation, predictive maintenance, and remote operation. These applications demand robust devices designed for extended temperature ranges, electrical noise immunity, and long operational lifetimes.

Data centre growth increasing performance and availability demands

Data centre investment is also contributing to rising semiconductor consumption. As cloud services, enterprise IT modernisation, and data-intensive workloads expand across southern Africa, data centres are becoming more electronics-dense and performance-driven. Servers, storage platforms, and networking equipment integrate advanced processors, memory devices, high-speed interconnects, and power delivery solutions that must operate continuously with minimal tolerance for failure. In this segment, component reliability and supply continuity are particularly critical.

Semiconductor technology categories shaping system architectures

Across these sectors, several semiconductor technology categories consistently emerge as priorities. Power semiconductors are central to automotive electrification, renewable energy systems and industrial motor control, where efficiency and thermal performance are critical. Connectivity and RF devices underpin telecom infrastructure, industrial networking and vehicle communication systems. Embedded processors and microcontrollers form the backbone of industrial computing and control architectures, while high-speed interconnect technologies support data movement within increasingly complex systems.

Lifecycle stability and supply continuity becoming core design criteria

A defining characteristic of the South African market is the emphasis placed on lifecycle stability and supply continuity as core design requirements. Many locally deployed systems are expected to remain operational for a decade or more, particularly in industrial, energy, and transportation environments. Redesigns triggered by component obsolescence are costly and disruptive, prompting engineers to favour devices with extended lifecycles, stable specifications, and clear manufacturer roadmaps. Procurement teams are equally focused on mitigating exposure to long lead times, logistics constraints, and geopolitical disruptions that disproportionately affect import-dependent markets.

The evolving role of semiconductor distribution

These factors have accelerated a shift in semiconductor sourcing practices. Organisations increasingly evaluate the resilience of entire supply chains, the availability of technical support during design and production and the ability to adapt designs in response to availability changes. This shift has fundamentally altered the role of the semiconductor distributor.

In South Africa, distributors are increasingly viewed as technical partners rather than transactional intermediaries. Engineering support during early design stages enables customers to select components that balance performance, cost, availability, and longevity. Lifecycle data, alternative part strategies, and obsolescence planning reduce long-term risk. Supply-chain assurance mechanisms such as forecast-based allocation and strategic inventory planning mitigate the impact of global shortages and demand volatility. Local presence improves responsiveness and supports compliance with regulatory and logistical requirements.

McKinsey Electronics supporting engineering and supply continuity

McKinsey Electronics operates within this evolving landscape as an engineering-driven distributor supporting South Africa’s electronics ecosystem. Its approach reflects the broader shift toward technical enablement and supply continuity. Through investment in field application engineering resources, the company supports customers during early design phases, assisting with component selection, system optimisation, and qualification across automotive, industrial, energy, and connectivity applications.

Supply-chain assurance is also within the company’s focus. Through close alignment with global semiconductor manufacturers and local customers, McKinsey Electronics structures supply programs that account for forecast variability, long lead times, and lifecycle constraints. This includes supporting multi-source strategies, managing safety stock, and advising on roadmap-aligned component choices to reduce exposure to obsolescence. Local technical support enables customers to address design challenges efficiently, while navigating a constrained global sourcing environment.

As South Africa’s semiconductor demand continues to be shaped by downstream system deployment rather than upstream fabrication, the importance of engineering-led distribution will continue to grow. The country’s electronics ecosystem increasingly depends on integrating global semiconductor technologies into local systems designed for reliability and long operational lifecycles. Within this environment, engineering-driven distribution partners, such as McKinsey Electronics, are supporting customers in navigating design, lifecycle, and supply-chain challenges. Organisations seeking to strengthen system reliability and component continuity can reach out to McKinsey Electronics’ engineering team to explore suitable semiconductor and electronic component solutions for their applications.

For more information visit McKinsey Electronics, +27 82 652 3689, quotes@mckinsey-electronics.com, www.mckinsey-electronics.com




Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

The impact of harsh environments and ionic contamination on post-reflow circuit assemblies
MyKay Tronics Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
There is well documented historical proof that post-reflow circuit assemblies, when subjected to harsh environments, are particularly vulnerable to failure mechanisms, but modern electronic assemblies are far more susceptible to this phenomenon.

Read more...
Engineering copper grain structure for high-yield hybrid bonding in 3D packaging
Testerion Editor's Choice Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
The way copper grains are sized and distributed forms the metallurgical foundation of hybrid bonding, enabling lower bonding temperatures, greater reliability, and stable grain structures throughout integration.

Read more...
Understanding solder dross: causes and control strategies
Truth Electronic Manufacturing Editor's Choice Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Dross formation is an inevitable consequence of wave soldering. It occurs when molten solder comes into contact with oxygen, forming metal oxides that float on the surface of the solder bath. Over time, this oxidation byproduct accumulates and must be removed to maintain solder quality and process consistency.

Read more...
Non-destructive techniques for identifying defects in BGA joints – TDR, 2DX, and cross-section-SEM comparison
MyKay Tronics Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
This whitepaper reports the results of a comparison of the following techniques: TDR, automatic X-ray inspection (AXI), transmission X-ray (2DX), cross-section/SEM, and Dye & Pry.

Read more...
Implications of using Pb-free solders on X-ray inspection of flip chips and BGAs
MyKay Tronics Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
With the move to Pb-free soldering, most of the attention has been paid to reflow temperatures, component compatibility, and reliability concerns, but the implications for inspection, particularly X-ray inspection, are equally important and often underestimated.

Read more...
The causes of solder balls in robotic soldering
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Solder balls (also known as solder splatter) are a major concern in many production sites as they may potentially cause shorts, leading to long-term impacts on product reliability.

Read more...
Material challenges for superconducting quantum chips
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
To achieve the scalable and repeatable production of superconducting circuits for quantum technology products, players in the industry are leveraging semiconductor fabrication techniques.

Read more...
UV curing oven for high-efficiency PCB production
Techmet Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
The jCURE-2UV+ from JTU is a cutting-edge ultraviolet curing oven engineered for fast, reliable curing of UV-sensitive coatings in SMT production environments.

Read more...
Automatic stencil cleaning
ZETECH ONE Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
The MBtech N29 series delivers high-precision stencil cleaning with a focus on efficiency, economy and the environment, and is ideal for SMT adhesive and solder paste stencil maintenance.

Read more...
Versatile wave soldering
MyKay Tronics Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
The EMST Stallion fc - PLC is a highly capable wave soldering machine engineered for precision and productivity in electronics manufacturing.

Read more...










While every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained herein, the publisher and its agents cannot be held responsible for any errors contained, or any loss incurred as a result. Articles published do not necessarily reflect the views of the publishers. The editor reserves the right to alter or cut copy. Articles submitted are deemed to have been cleared for publication. Advertisements and company contact details are published as provided by the advertiser. Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd cannot be held responsible for the accuracy or veracity of supplied material.

Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  SMART Security Solutions
»  SMART Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved