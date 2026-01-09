Two weeks to go for Africa Energy Indaba
EMP 2026 Electronics Manufacturing & Production Handbook
Events
With just two weeks remaining before the Africa Energy Indaba opens its doors in Cape Town, anticipation is building for what is expected to be one of the continent’s most influential energy gatherings. This year’s event will bring together fifteen African energy ministers, the African Union energy commissioner, regional power pool representatives, utilities, regulators, investors, and infrastructure developers under one roof.
The Indaba continues to function as a strategic platform where policy alignment, procurement priorities, and cross-border partnerships are advanced to support Africa’s evolving power sector. Programme highlights include Mission 300 Day hosted by the World Bank and partners, a ministerial roundtable convened with AUDA-NEPAD, leadership dialogues led by Pele Green Energy, and a South African investment forum hosted by the Department of Electricity and Energy. A technology exhibition will further showcase emerging energy solutions.
According to Liz Hart, the event’s managing director, high-level participation enables practical dialogue that can translate into implementation. Africa faces a substantial infrastructure and financing challenge, with estimates suggesting up to $500 billion will be required by 2030 to expand generation, transmission, and access. Addressing these gaps is essential for economic growth, industrialisation, and long-term energy security.
With registrations accelerating, stakeholders across the value chain are encouraged to confirm participation as momentum continues to build.
To register visit www.africaenergyindaba.com
Further reading:
Africa Energy Indaba announces opening plenary panel
Events
The Africa Energy Indaba will open its 2026 Conference with a high-level plenary panel addressing one of the continent’s most urgent challenges: Energy Access and Energy Poverty – Mission 300M.
Read more...
The trillion-dollar energy opportunity in focus at the Africa Energy Indaba
Events
The Indaba convenes senior government leaders, utilities, regulators, project developers, financiers, DFIs, investors, and technology providers from across Africa and the world to engage directly on investment-ready energy projects, enabling policy frameworks, and the partnerships required to unlock delivery at scale.
Read more...
Tech Talks begins in February 2026
Events
This year’s Tech Talk series from Silicon Labs will deliver the practical training engineers rely on, plus all-new technology leadership sessions, thought-leader insights, and chats.
Read more...
Proteus hands-on training conference
Events
Join Dizzy Enterprises halfway through February as they explore the Proteus Design Suite in depth, including the new ProPilot AI integration.
Read more...
Semicon Summit 2025: Where engineers, chipmakers and policymakers shape the future together
Events
[Sponsored] Hosted by McKinsey Electronics, the summit introduced a new regional platform that placed engineering discussions at its core while recognising the growing role of policy, governance, and industrial strategy in semiconductor decision-making.
Read more...
Events
Events
CES 2026
6-9 January 2026
Las Vegas, USA
CES is the world’s most powerful tech event where innovations transforming how we live are unveiled. It is where global brands get business done, new partners ...
Read more...
Semicon Summit 2025-Dubai: A platform for Africa’s engineers to connect with global semiconductor leaders
Events
[Sponsored] Across the world, emerging markets are no longer standing at the edge of the technology race. They are shaping it, influencing priorities, and building the systems that will define tomorrow.
Read more...
EVENTS
Events
productronica
18-21 November
Munchen, Germany
Visitors to productronica will experience the full range of electronics manufacturing technologies and solutions presented by renowned international ...
Read more...
Webinar: Next generation solar design
Events
Infineon’s next webinar is titled ‘Accelerate next generation solar design with Infineon’s advanced system solutions’.
Read more...
Webinar: Extend battery life and protect data with ultra-low-power STM32 MCUs
Events
In this workshop, ST experts will provide an overview of the latest ultra-low-power STM32 MCU series.
Read more...