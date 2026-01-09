Two weeks to go for Africa Energy Indaba

With just two weeks remaining before the Africa Energy Indaba opens its doors in Cape Town, anticipation is building for what is expected to be one of the continent’s most influential energy gatherings. This year’s event will bring together fifteen African energy ministers, the African Union energy commissioner, regional power pool representatives, utilities, regulators, investors, and infrastructure developers under one roof.

The Indaba continues to function as a strategic platform where policy alignment, procurement priorities, and cross-border partnerships are advanced to support Africa’s evolving power sector. Programme highlights include Mission 300 Day hosted by the World Bank and partners, a ministerial roundtable convened with AUDA-NEPAD, leadership dialogues led by Pele Green Energy, and a South African investment forum hosted by the Department of Electricity and Energy. A technology exhibition will further showcase emerging energy solutions.

According to Liz Hart, the event’s managing director, high-level participation enables practical dialogue that can translate into implementation. Africa faces a substantial infrastructure and financing challenge, with estimates suggesting up to $500 billion will be required by 2030 to expand generation, transmission, and access. Addressing these gaps is essential for economic growth, industrialisation, and long-term energy security.

With registrations accelerating, stakeholders across the value chain are encouraged to confirm participation as momentum continues to build.

To register visit www.africaenergyindaba.com





