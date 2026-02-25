Outscale your competition

AMD is offering a live webinar titled ‘Outscale Your Competition with the New AMD Kintex UltraScale+ Gen 2 FPGA Family’. Attendees will be able to explore the benefits of AMD Kintex UltraScale+ Gen 2 FPGAs in high-performance Pro AV, test & measurement, industrial, and medical applications, including a proven toolchain and long-term product availability.

Designed to boost performance and enhance security, this new family of mid-range FPGAs delivers significant advancements with PCIe Gen4, hard LPDDR5 controllers, high I/O density, 32 Gb/s transceivers, 100G Ethernet, and CNSA 2.0 security support.

Attendees will learn how Kintex UltraScale+ Gen 2 FPGAs fit into the AMD product portfolio across performance and power. Besides exploring how Kintex UltraScale+ Gen 2 FPGAs can be used in high-performance applications, an overview of documentation and resources and an explanation how to get started right away will be provided.

Date: 25 February 2026

Time: 17:00 SAST

To register for the webinar, visit https://bit.ly/4ayftR5





