Outscale your competition
EMP 2026 Electronics Manufacturing & Production Handbook
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
AMD is offering a live webinar titled ‘Outscale Your Competition with the New AMD Kintex UltraScale+ Gen 2 FPGA Family’. Attendees will be able to explore the benefits of AMD Kintex UltraScale+ Gen 2 FPGAs in high-performance Pro AV, test & measurement, industrial, and medical applications, including a proven toolchain and long-term product availability.
Designed to boost performance and enhance security, this new family of mid-range FPGAs delivers significant advancements with PCIe Gen4, hard LPDDR5 controllers, high I/O density, 32 Gb/s transceivers, 100G Ethernet, and CNSA 2.0 security support.
Attendees will learn how Kintex UltraScale+ Gen 2 FPGAs fit into the AMD product portfolio across performance and power. Besides exploring how Kintex UltraScale+ Gen 2 FPGAs can be used in high-performance applications, an overview of documentation and resources and an explanation how to get started right away will be provided.
Date: 25 February 2026
Time: 17:00 SAST
To register for the webinar, visit https://bit.ly/4ayftR5
