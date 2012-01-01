MTN SA Foundation drives youth pathways into the digital economy
The MTN SA Foundation, in partnership with Helios Towers and Datacomb Development Hub, has launched the MTN–Helios Towers 12-month ICT Learnership Programme, a pathway that takes young South Africans from digital training into real workplace experience. The programme builds on the Foundation’s Digital Skills for Digital Jobs (DS4DJ) programme by creating a seamless transition from foundational digital skills into specialised, employment‑focused ICT roles.
Since 2023, DS4DJ has equipped more than 3746 young people with critical digital capabilities, enabling them to access meaningful opportunities in a rapidly evolving labour market. The learnership is the next step, reflecting our approach to ensuring that young people gain the experience they need to secure employment, deliberately designed to respond to the national need for job creation, youth economic participation and industry‑ready skills.
Building future‑fit ICT talent for South Africa
Beyond creating a direct route into employment, the learnership forms part of the MTN SA Foundation’s broader commitment to developing specialised digital talent across high‑demand ICT domains. These include Software Development, Cybersecurity, Data Science and Analytics, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, and Network and Systems Administration.
These focus areas reflect the skills required for South Africa to compete in global digital markets, accelerate digital transformation and build a modern, resilient economy. They also support government’s wider objectives of expanding future‑focused industries and strengthening pathways that move young people from learning into earning.
A partnership grounded in national impact
Through the collaboration, the Foundation is ensuring that youth receive both the academic grounding and practical workplace exposure needed to succeed in the ICT sector. This approach contributes directly to government priorities around inclusive growth, digital innovation and community upliftment, demonstrating how business and civil society can build capacity where South Africa needs it most.
Arthur Mukhuvha, MTN SA’s general manager: MTN Foundation, said,
“The Foundation exists to create real, lasting impact. This learnership is a testament to what can be achieved when committed partners work together with purpose. South Africa needs pathways that translate potential into opportunity, and we are proud to help young people step confidently into the digital future. Our commitment is to ensure that every programme we deliver contributes to national development, strengthens communities and supports a more inclusive, skilled and competitive South Africa.”
Driving South Africa forward
Through comprehensive skills development, industry exposure and a focus on emerging technologies, the Foundation continues to contribute meaningfully to South Africa’s development priorities. The learnership marks another step toward building a skilled, confident, and employable youth cohort capable of shaping the country’s digital future.
For more information visit https://bit.ly/4czCo13
