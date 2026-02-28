Categories

From the editor's desk: Engineering the future

28 February 2026 Editor's Choice

As we welcome the first issue of Dataweek in a new year, it is an exciting time to be part of the electronics community, especially for our readers. The pace of change across our industry continues to accelerate, reshaping how we design, build, and interact with technology. From smarter embedded systems and AI-enabled hardware to advances in power electronics, connectivity, and sensing; innovation is no longer confined to isolated breakthroughs. It is happening everywhere, all at once.


Peter Howells, Editor.

What makes this moment particularly energising is how accessible advanced technology has become. Tools that once belonged only to large research labs are now available to engineers, educators, startups, and makers. Rapid prototyping, open ecosystems, and powerful development platforms are shortening design cycles and encouraging experimentation. As a result, ideas move from concept to implementation faster than ever.

As we begin this year together, there is every reason to feel optimistic. The landscape is evolving quickly, opportunities are expanding, and the spirit of innovation remains strong. For 45 years, Dataweek has been a staple in South Africa’s electronic engineering landscape. We have had the distinct privilege of growing alongside generations of engineers, educators, and innovators, providing the technical insights that help power our industry.

While we are proud of our history, we are even more excited about where we are going. To better align with the fast-paced, high-tech world we cover, Dataweek is transitioning to a fully digital future. Starting immediately, our publication will transition from print to a dynamic online experience and a convenient, high-resolution downloadable PDF.

Why Digital?

This is not just a change in delivery; it is an upgrade to your reading experience. By moving to a 100% digital model, we are providing:

• Instant access: No more waiting for the mail; get the latest technical content the moment it is live.

• Enhanced utility: Fully searchable archives, interactive links, and seamless reading across your laptop, tablet, or phone.

• Better partnerships: For our advertisers, this shift unlocks real-time performance analytics and flexible, high-impact formats that print simply cannot match.

What does not change?

The core of Dataweek is not paper, it is the integrity of our content. Our editorial independence, deep technical focus, and commitment to the South African engineering community remain exactly as they have been for nearly half a century.

We are incredibly grateful to our long-time print subscribers for their loyalty. We are not leaving you behind; we are moving into a more agile, accessible space where we can continue to uphold Dataweek’s legacy for the next 45 years and beyond.

We wish all our readers a year full of discovery, collaboration, and bold engineering.


