COMPUTEX Taipei 2026 is a leading global ICT and AIoT exhibition. It unites major technology brands, startups, and innovators to showcase breakthroughs in AI & Computing, Robotics & Mobility, and Next‑Gen Tech, offering a premier platform for collaboration, product launches, and international partnerships in the technology ecosystem.

Enlit Africa 2026 is a leading energy and water industry event in South Africa. It brings together utilities, developers, investors and policymakers to explore solutions, technologies and partnerships that will shape Africa’s energy transition and infrastructure future.

The Africa Automation Indaba launches as the must-attend conference for anyone shaping the future of automation, process control, and manufacturing across the continent. This powerhouse event brings together the visionaries – industry leaders, policymakers, investors, engineers, and technology suppliers – who are redefining Africa’s industrial trajectory. Delegates will connect with influential peers, and experience cutting-edge technologies accelerating Africa’s automation revolution.

Hannover Messe is one of the world’s largest trade fairs for industrial development, focusing on topics like automation, digitisation, and sustainable production. Held annually, it is a leading international platform for companies and experts to showcase innovations, connect with partners, and discuss the future of industry.

Two weeks to go for Africa Energy Indaba

Africa Energy Indaba announces opening plenary panel

The trillion-dollar energy opportunity in focus at the Africa Energy Indaba

Tech Talks begins in February 2026

Proteus hands-on training conference

Semicon Summit 2025: Where engineers, chipmakers and policymakers shape the future together

Semicon Summit 2025-Dubai: A platform for Africa’s engineers to connect with global semiconductor leaders

Webinar: Next generation solar design

With just two weeks remaining before the Africa Energy Indaba opens its doors in Cape Town, anticipation is building for what is expected to be one of the continent's most influential energy gatherings.The Africa Energy Indaba will open its 2026 Conference with a high-level plenary panel addressing one of the continent's most urgent challenges: Energy Access and Energy Poverty – Mission 300M.The Indaba convenes senior government leaders, utilities, regulators, project developers, financiers, DFIs, investors, and technology providers from across Africa and the world to engage directly on investment-ready energy projects, enabling policy frameworks, and the partnerships required to unlock delivery at scale.This year's Tech Talk series from Silicon Labs will deliver the practical training engineers rely on, plus all-new technology leadership sessions, thought-leader insights, and chats.Join Dizzy Enterprises halfway through February as they explore the Proteus Design Suite in depth, including the new ProPilot AI integration.Hosted by McKinsey Electronics, the summit introduced a new regional platform that placed engineering discussions at its core while recognising the growing role of policy, governance, and industrial strategy in semiconductor decision-making.CES is the world's most powerful tech event where innovations transforming how we live are unveiled. It is where global brands get business done, new partners are found, and the future is shaped.Across the world, emerging markets are no longer standing at the edge of the technology race. They are shaping it, influencing priorities, and building the systems that will define tomorrow.Visitors to productronica will experience the full range of electronics manufacturing technologies and solutions presented by renowned international exhibitors.Infineon's next webinar is titled 'Accelerate next generation solar design with Infineon's advanced system solutions'.