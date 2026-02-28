European components distribution growing
28 February 2026
News
European electronic components distribution returned to growth in the fourth quarter of 2025, according to newly released figures from DMASS Europe, marking a turning point after an extended period of market stagnation.
Total European components distribution rose by 9,8% year on year to €3,77 billion in Q4. Semiconductor sales increased by 7,7% to €2,30 billion, while the Interconnect, Passive, and Electromechanical segment delivered a stronger 13,3% rise to €1,47 billion. The results contributed to a 6,9% increase in the second half of 2025, although full year revenues of €15,2vbillion remained 3,3% below 2024 levels.
Commenting on the figures, DMASS Europe chairman Hermann Reiter said the market was “clearly finding its way back to growth” after a prolonged slowdown, adding that hopes for further improvement now outweigh prevailing concerns.
The semiconductor recovery, however, remains uneven across Europe. Strong growth was recorded in Turkey, Germany, Benelux, and the UK, while Switzerland, Ireland, Iberia, and France continued to report year-on-year declines.
Looking ahead to 2026, DMASS cautioned that the improving trend rests on fragile foundations, with Europe’s electronics industry still highly exposed to geopolitical tensions and potential supply chain disruptions between the US and China.
For more information visit www.dmass.com
