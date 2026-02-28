Silicon Labs reports strong growth
28 February 2026
News
Silicon Labs has reported robust financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2025, with significant YoY revenue gains and shifting market dynamics. For the year ending 03 January 2026, revenue rose 34% to $785 million, supported by strong performance in both industrial and commercial, and home and life markets. Fourth-quarter revenue was $208 million, a 25% increase from the prior year period, reflecting demand for the company’s secure, intelligent wireless connectivity solutions.
On a GAAP basis, the full year showed a gross margin of 58,2%, with a $71 million operating loss, while non-GAAP results indicated a $25 million operating profit and diluted earnings per share of $0,92. The fourth quarter GAAP results included a small operating loss, contrasted with non-GAAP operating income of $21 million.
Chief executive, Matt Johnson, noted that strong execution and design-win momentum set Silicon Labs up well for 2026. However, due to a pending acquisition by Texas Instruments, the company has cancelled its scheduled earnings call and suspended future guidance, underscoring a transition period for the wireless semiconductor specialist.
For more information visit www.silabs.com
